Pitso Mosimane: PSL must learn from Europe's football restart

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane says it's important to consider player fitness levels once the PSL returns to action.

The Masandawana boss watched as La Liga in Spain returned to the field over the weekend and noticed that even world class teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona struggled to get through 90 minutes.

"I watched all LaLiga games [on Sunday] and majority of players were struggling after the 60th minute, including Barca and Real Madrid," said Mosimane on his Twitter page.

The PSL season has been suspended since March, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and players have since been confined to their homes to train on their own.

"[Three] weeks' minimum to train before we start playing [is needed] and five subs to be allowed in a game. My technical opinion. Let’s learn from practical experiences," he added.

"After more than two months of rest, it is very rare to have a football team who can play 90 mins of football. Hence, in week three of pre-season training from off-season, we don't allow our teams to play more than 60 minutes in a game.

"I believe our decision-makers will guide us well."

- TEAMtalk media