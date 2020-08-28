Pitso Mosimane: The Champions League experience helped us against Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says his charges dealt effectively with Kaizer Chiefs' strengths in their 1-0 win on Thursday.

Gaston Sirino's first-half goal at Orlando Stadium was enough to secure all three points for the Brazilians and draw them level with Chiefs, who are still top thanks to their superior goal difference.

Mosimane pointed out that Chiefs' main threat was long balls into dangerous areas as well as crosses from out wide, and he reckons his players did well to negate those threats.

"We are not on top of the log," Mosimane told SuperSport TV. "[Kaizer Chiefs] are still there, so these guys have got points and the [goal difference]. So now we have to work on the goals, which is still difficult. So, it's still in their hands and not our hands.

"[The PSL title is] not decided because if you get too excited and you don't understand how to win the championship. You will think 'oh Polokwane will win, oh Baroka would win.' It's not the case, but the Champions League experience helped us today and we managed to sustain [Chiefs' pressure]. This was a Champions League game.

"It was two different halves. We made it difficult for ourselves. It was tough for us. I think Anele [Ngcongca] should have scored or crossed the ball there and Gaston faced the goalkeeper, but he didn't know what to do.

"Those two moments, those are goals, that's where we made it difficult, but we survived, we responded to what the question was. And what was the question? To launch, they always launched the balls inside there.

"So if the ball is launched, and they put Mathoho in there, and if you close the sides, because there were crosses from the sides, it's on and [Anthony] Akumu in the midfield can head the ball and also [Yagan] Sasman will launch it. So, we managed to deal with their strengths which are aerial balls that need to be launched, balls crossed, corner kicks that they have been traumatising the whole league with. We dealt with them and that's it, nothing else."

