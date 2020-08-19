Absa Premiership

Pitso Mosimane: 'We are a team that is struggling'

Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admits his side are struggling to replicate their pre-lockdown form.

The Brazilians made their Premiership return with a 0-0 draw with Orlando Pirates, after overcoming Bidvest Wits 3-2 in their Nedbank Cup semi-final.

They were held to a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates ahead of a 1-1 draw with Highlands Park and were most recently defeated 3-2 by Cape Town City on Monday.

Ahead of facing Maritzburg United on Friday, Mosimane acknowledge his team are "struggling".

He told KickOff website: "We are struggling. We are struggling. We are a team that is struggling, but with a fight.

"It's a fact, we can't hide that. If we are doing very well, we should be winning. We are not winning in the league. We drew two, we lost one. We are struggling, it is a fact and we can't hide it.

"We are up front. We are not going to hide it. After we came back Sundowns is no longer the same. That's a fact."

Sundowns have slipped to six points behind Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs, on 46 points, with six games to play.

