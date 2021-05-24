Pitso Mosimane's agency deplores Mamelodi Sundowns' apology: 'This is not good enough'

MT Sports Marketing and Management, the agency of Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, has reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' apology after their supporters' pre-match march on Saturday.

"There are sections of Mamelodi Sundowns FC that have never accepted or made peace with Pitso Mosimane being part of the Mamelodi Sundowns family," part of the statement released on Monday read.

"This is regardless of all the successes he contributed to the club as head coach of the club from December 2012 to September 2020 (7 years, nine months) and 11 titles."

Unsavoury scenes unfolded before the CAF Champions League second leg quarter-final between the clubs as a group of home fans accosted the visitors' team bus on Maunde Street in Atteridgeville and hurled insults at Mosimane.

Roundly shared on social media, Sundowns fans were seen holding up offensive signs and making rude gestures.

As reported by Sport24 after the match, an emotional Mosimane said supporters swore at his mother.

"I was a little bit emotional when I saw the placards outside the stadium. All of those people swearing at me and swearing at my mother," Mosimane said during a teary post-match press conference.

In a statement released by Sundowns, the club has promised action against the perpetrators.

"Mamelodi Sundowns observed behaviour and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly, which is unacceptable and improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion, and other values that we uphold," said the statement released by Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We received complaints by supporters of improper conduct and insults, but Mamelodi Sundowns supporters should under no circumstances disrespect, insult or behave in the manner they did and must at all times stay true to our values and principles. We, therefore, want to apologize to Al Ahly and those associated with the club."