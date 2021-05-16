PSL

50m ago

add bookmark

Advantage Pitso! - Al Ahly beat Sundowns in CAF Champions League clash in Cairo

Baden Gillion
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
New Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane walked off with the bragging rights and an early advantage as his Al Ahly side recorded a 2-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF Champions League quarter-final clash in Cairo on Saturday.

Sundowns started the game brightly and held large portions of possession in the opening stages of the first-half.

Al Ahly though, showed that they possess quality and carry a constant threat as they scored against the run of play in the 23rd minute through Taher Mohamed.

The attacker collected a diagonal ball on the left flank before doing well to cut in on his right foot before bending a long-range strike into the far top corner.

Sundowns again started the second-half the stronger side and were unfortunate not to grab an equaliser as Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy pulled off two impressive saves.

The home side then doubled their lead late in in the 89th minute as Shalabi took advantage of a Denis Onyango mistake to give the Egyptain Red Devils an important first-leg win.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
al ahlymamelodi sundownscaf champions leaguesoccer
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo