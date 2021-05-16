Advantage Pitso! - Al Ahly beat Sundowns in CAF Champions League clash in Cairo

Pitso Mosimane walked off with the bragging rights and an early advantage as his Al Ahly side recorded a 2-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF Champions League quarter-final clash in Cairo on Saturday.

Sundowns started the game brightly and held large portions of possession in the opening stages of the first-half.

Al Ahly though, showed that they possess quality and carry a constant threat as they scored against the run of play in the 23rd minute through Taher Mohamed.

The attacker collected a diagonal ball on the left flank before doing well to cut in on his right foot before bending a long-range strike into the far top corner.

Sundowns again started the second-half the stronger side and were unfortunate not to grab an equaliser as Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy pulled off two impressive saves.

The home side then doubled their lead late in in the 89th minute as Shalabi took advantage of a Denis Onyango mistake to give the Egyptain Red Devils an important first-leg win.