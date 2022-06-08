Pitso questions shortage of white players in the PSL: 'We need to investigate that'

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned the lack of white players in the DStv Premiership.

Mosimane is the most decorated coach in South African football history, winning four successive league titles during his near eight-year stay at Mamelodi Sundowns.

There have been many notable white players in the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) top-flight in the past, such as Gavin Lane, Dillon Shepperd, Dean Furman, Eric Tinkler and Neil Tovey, to name a few.

However, these days the presence of white players is shrinking increasingly, and Mosimane is bemused as to why that is the case.

"In the schools the white boys are playing football," Mosimane said, as quoted by IOL.

"Why are white boys not playing football in the PSL? But there's so many white boys playing football.

"My son is 13, and he's playing against talented white players. I asked myself, why we do not have them in the [senior] teams?

"What is the problem? We need to investigate that. We need to check on those things.

"I am trying to change things. I am not trying to say that I will be successful, but I will try - and if you are doing the right things, you are bound to be successful.

"The white boys are playing in those schools - they must come through the system."

Mosimane wants to "give back in a meaningful way" and will be launching a soccer schools project, the 57-year-old's management team MT Sports confirmed last month.

MT Sports revealed that the programme will be known as Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) and "will have a holistic approach to growing a player both on and off the field".

The project will launch later in 2022.



