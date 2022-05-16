Pitso thanks Pirates for making his CAF final prediction a reality

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane congratulated his South African compatriots Orlando Pirates for booking their place in the CAF Confederation Cup final.

The Buccaneers nervously held on for a 2-1 aggregate victory over a brave Al Ahli Tripoli outfit at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Pirates will face Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane in Friday's final in Uyo, Nigeria.

Last year, during the CAF draw for the Champions League and Confederation Cup events, Mosimane assisted by drawing the club names out of the various pots for the group stages.

While on stage, he predicted that the Buccaneers would go all the way to the final.

"I want to congratulate my fellow South African team for making CAF Confederation Cup Final. When I conducted the CAF draw, I tipped them to make the final. Thank for making it true," the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mosimane will take charge of his third consecutive CAF Champions League final as his Egyptian charges face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca on Monday, 30 May.

The final is scheduled to be played in Morocco, but Al Ahly have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn CAF's decision.

"CAF received bids from Senegal and Morocco and, after the subsequent withdrawal of the Senegalese bid, Morocco has been awarded the hosting rights," a CAF spokesperson confirmed last week.

Al Ahly want the match to be played at a neutral venue, and coach Mosimane also believes CAF should oblige.

After CAF revealed Morocco as the host of the Champions League final, Mosimane said on social media: "When the CAF Champions League group stages games were finished, rumours were saying SA is hosting.

"After semi-finals game were decided, there was a loud silence on the country to host the final. Then after the first leg of the semi-finals, suddenly Morocco is hosting."