Pitso unbothered by unruly fan abuse ahead of Sundowns showdown: 'I spent my life there'

Pitso Mosimane was unbothered about the prospect of returning to SA with Al Ahly next month, where he was abused by Sundowns fans last time out.

Mosimane faces his former club in the CAF Champions League group stages, starting with a clash in Cairo on 25 February.

The ex-Bafana mentor guided the Egyptians to 3rd place in the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Pitso Mosimane was heckled, booed and sworn at in disgraceful scenes when his Egyptian side Al Ahly visited his old team Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League in May last year.



A section of unruly, embarrassing Sundowns fans stormed the visiting bus in Atteridgeville Pretoria, raising placards with obscenities and epithets directed at their former multiple Premier Soccer League and CAF Champions League-winning coach.

It didn't deter Al Ahly from claiming a 3-1 aggregate victory over The Brazilians, regardless, which propelled the Egyptians towards another continental triumph with a 3-0 victory over fellow South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in July's final.

Mosimane will be on the touchline again when Al Ahly and Sundowns clash in this year's group stages, starting with the matchup in Cairo on 25 February.

But it's the 11 March clash in South Africa that was the subject of some angst.

"You can't get worried about what you can't control," Mosimane told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Wednesday.

"I was at that team for eight years. I know the club in and out, and I know what happened and who organised it. I know everything.

"Maybe you guys look at the supporters and say it's them, but they are being told what to do. Supporters don't do that.

"There are no supporters who can rally around when there is no movement. There was a [directive].

"I was sworn at in the corridors when players were lining up to play. Even Sundowns players were disappointed at that particular person who was swearing.

"[A Sundowns official] was swearing at me in my language, and of course, Al Ahly players didn't understand it. I was the only one who could.

"But at that time, I was in my zone and that's to focus on the match. It's not to be dealing with nobodies swearing at us.

"Whether the [unruliness] comes or doesn't, it doesn't matter. What matters is what's on the pitch."

At the time of his last visit with Al Ahly, Mosimane admitted to being emotional when he saw people "swearing at me and swearing at my mother".

Mosimane, who handed the reins over to a trio of coaches, said he gave everything to Sundowns during his eight-year spell at Chloorkop.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor took the club to their first FIFA Club World Cup appearance in Japan in 2016 and has done so twice since with Al Ahly, finishing third in the latest edition in the UAE.

"I spent my life there," Mosimane said.

"There is no team I gave all my life to like Sundowns … and made sure I left the jersey in a better place. That's what's important to me.

"I look back and ask myself, 'Have I contributed?'

"Is there any footprint, even a small one? Yes. Have the coaches who came found a team in bad condition that needs to be fixed? No.

"That's me. I've done my best. I was honest in that team. Maybe somewhere, somehow, that was the problem. I was too honest.

"I did well in that team. But you move on in life and I don't worry about what's going to happen and why they did that.

"I've got a [FIFA Club] World Cup to worry about [rather] than what's going to happen in that street."