Pitso's management on his future: 'Various' offers on the table

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
Pitso Mosimane during the CAF Super Cup final between Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca at Al Rayyan Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on 22 December 2021. (Getty Images)
The management team of Pitso Mosimane has revealed that they have already received several offers for the services of the former Al Ahly head coach.

The Red Devils shockingly confirmed Mosimane's exit with immediate effect on Monday, three months after he signed a lucrative two-year contract extension in March.

After nearly eight years at Mamelodi Sundowns, Mosimane left Chloorkop in September 2020 to start a new journey with Al Ahly in North Africa.

In just 20 months, the 57-year-old guided the Red Devils to five major trophies, winning the Egypt Cup (2019/20), CAF Champions League (2019/20, 2020/21) and the CAF Super Cup (2020, 2021).

ALSO READ | A taste of the Gulf, Europe or return home to SA: Where to next for passionate Pitso?

Mosimane fell short of winning a third consecutive Champions League winner's medal last month, losing 2-0 against Wydad AC in a controversial final held in Casablanca, Morocco.

"It has been bought to our attention that there are rumours around coach Pitso Mosimane being in Qatar insinuating that he has signed a deal with a new team," MT Sports Marketing and Management said in a statement released on Tuesday. 

"Coach Pitso and his technical team have not signed with a new team. The coaches will be heading back to South Africa in due course.

"Since parting ways with the former club, we have received a number of enquires from various teams internationally and locally, including national teams. We have not committed the coaches to any teams as yet.

“Should there be any new developments regarding this matter, MT Sports Marketing and Management will make an official announcement.”

