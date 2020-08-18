Popular SA sports journalist S'busiso Mseleku dies after contracting Covid-19

Well-known South African sports journalist S'busiso Mseleku has died.

The news was confirmed by family friend, Duma Ndlovu, on Facebook on Tuesday.

Mseleku, who was a former Sport24 columnist, died at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after having tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was 59.

Over the course of his career Mseleku worked for the Sowetan, served as sports editor for Drum Magazine, delivered football insights as an analyst on SABC Sports and other numerous broadcast channels and led the City Press sports department as sports editor.

"Last night I lost a dear friend, a brother and cousin," Ndlovu wrote.

"Sbu Mseleku, the veteran sports journalist succumbed to COVID-19 around 9pm last nite [sic] and his family is still trying to come to terms with his passing.

"His son, Thobani, and i [sic] were on the phone for the best part of the night trying to go through details of what needs to happen now. Corona death is not only devastating because it is death, but the implications, around the burial are a shock to our system as Africans."

Mseleku leaves behind his wife and five children.

Having left his post as City Press sports editor a year ago, Mseleku had started his own digital platform called Mseleku Sports.

"It was so unexpected and we're still in shock," current City Press sports editor Daniel Mothowagae told Sport24 on Tuesday.

"The person we knew was so energetic and full of life.

"He was a big name in the industry and a big man - figuratively and literally.

"He was like a sporting encyclopaedia for us. His sporting knowledge was unrivalled."

Mothowagae confirmed that Mseleku, through Mseleku Sports, was pursuing a dream he had long had to start his own sports journalism agency.

"He was such a gifted man," Mothowagae said.

"Outside of the industry, he was a pastor ... a man of God. He loved his church sessions on Sundays.

"He will be missed."