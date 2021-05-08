PREVIEW | Chippa United, TTM fight to create history in highly anticipated Nedbank Cup final

The 2021 Nedbank Cup final will prove a historic contest for Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) who both will fight for the chance to lift the first-ever trophy in their history.

For TTM, drawn as the home side, it is a chance to lift their first piece of silverware in their maiden season in the top-flight of South African football after purchasing the status of Bidvest Wits.

For Chippa United, it also is a chance for the East London-based outfit to lift their first trophy in what has been an eventful 11 years since their inception in 2010.

No matter the outcome, what is certain is that history will be made in this year's Nedbank Cup final at first-time venue, Free State Stadium.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila



TTM have undertaken an against-all-odds journey to the Nedbank Cup final in their first campaign, especially considering their current modest league position.



Sitting in 14th position, one point off the relegation places, shows that it has been an underwhelming first season in the top-flight since their inception.



This campaign has been dogged by ownership changes, managerial changes and threats of player strikes due and more behind-the-scenes drama.



Despite this, TTM have navigated their way to their first-ever final, where their squad filled with undoubted talent will be aiming to make history under wily new coach Dylan Kerr.



TTM have pulled off impressive results on their way to booking a spot in the final, none more so than a semi-final victory over the formidable Mamelodi Sundowns.





Road to the final

Road to the final Round of 32 TTM 1-0 SuperSport United Round of 16 TTM 2-2 Swallows FC (4-3 after penalties) Quarter-finals Black Leopards 0-2 TTM Semi-finals Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 TTM (5-6 after penalties) Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 TTM (5-6 after penalties)

Chippa United

It has also been a shock cup run by the Chilli Boys, who have against league form somehow fought their way to a cup final.

With TTM being just one point off the relegation places, the team they find themselves just ahead of is none other than Saturday's opponents, Chippa United.



Currently languishing in 15th position in the league standings, Chippa will be aiming to slingshot themselves to top-flight safety via a first-ever trophy in a successful Nedbank Cup campaign.



Having had the easier run-in towards the final, Chippa will be aiming to use this to their advantage when they face new-boys TTM this Saturday.





Road to the final

Road to the final Round of 32

Chippa United 2-2 Free State Stars (4-3 after penalties) Round of 16 Chippa United 2-1 Cape Town City Quarter-finals Chippa United 2-1 Richards Bay Semi-finals Pretoria Callies 0-1 Chippa United

What the coaches said:

Dylan Kerr





“The players have the chance to win a major cup final in their debut season. They have the opportunity to become the first club to win this trophy in Limpopo. I told them that it is all about making history. We have something to achieve in the cup final and nobody remembers the losers." TTM head coach - Dylan Kerr





Vladislav Heric





“We expect a tough game, like every final. The cup final is a 50-50 game and it will be very tough. It might not be that attractive football because everyone wants to win. “We told the players what mental approach they must have, and we told them all the matches are cup finals now. The fighting spirit and right mentality will be vital for us.” Chippa United head coach - Vladislav Heric

Player to watch: TTM

Thabo Mnyamane

The attacker has hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks and put in a man-of-the-match display in their upset over Kaizer Chiefs in their most recent match. The former SuperSport United attacker is looking to resurrect his career at TTM and looks to be doing just that after registering a goal and assist in the 2-1 win over Chiefs. The 28-year-old, who looks to have struck up an impressive partnership with Thabo Rakhale, will be aiming for a similar match-winning performance in this Saturday's final.





Player to watch: Chippa United

Augustine Kwem

The striker has been Chippa United's most productive attacker so far this season, with four goals to go alongside his three assists in 29 appearances. The lanky striker provided the assist for his side's decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in their last fixture and will be hoping for a similar impact this weekend.





Form guide: TTM

Last 5 fixtures: TTM TTM 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs TTM 1-2 Black Leopards TTM 1-0 Bloem Celtic CT City 3-0 TTM Sundowns 0-0 TTM (5-6 after penalties)





Form guide: Chippa United

Last 5 fixtures: Chippa United Chippa United 1-0 Stellenbosch FC Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Chippa United Chippa United 0-0 Golden Arrows Chippa United 0-1 Baroka FC Pretoria Callies 0-1 Chippa United

Previous encounters

Head-to-head Chippa United 1-1 TTM Chippa United 2-0 TTM TTM 3-2 Chippa United Chippa United 1-0 TTM

The two teams have faced each other on four previous occasions. They played to a 1-1 draw on 29 November last year after TTM purchased their top-flight status. Before that, they faced against each other on three occasions in the Nedbank Cup. Both are also in for an exciting run-in to the end of the season, with their fates perhaps directly linked. Both will be aiming to salvage their season by creating a bit of history on Saturday before again facing off in their penultimate league fixture on 26 May, which could very well prove to be a relegation decider.