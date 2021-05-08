PREVIEW | Chippa United, TTM fight to create history in highly anticipated Nedbank Cup final

The 2021 Nedbank Cup final will prove a historic contest for Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) who both will fight for the chance to lift the first-ever trophy in their history.
For TTM, drawn as the home side, it is a chance to lift their first piece of silverware in their maiden season in the top-flight of South African football after purchasing the status of Bidvest Wits.
For Chippa United, it also is a chance for the East London-based outfit to lift their first trophy in what has been an eventful 11 years since their inception in 2010.
No matter the outcome, what is certain is that history will be made in this year's Nedbank Cup final at first-time venue, Free State Stadium.
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila
TTM have undertaken an against-all-odds journey to the Nedbank Cup final in their first campaign, especially considering their current modest league position.
Sitting in 14th position, one point off the relegation places, shows that it has been an underwhelming first season in the top-flight since their inception.
This campaign has been dogged by ownership changes, managerial changes and threats of player strikes due and more behind-the-scenes drama.
Despite this, TTM have navigated their way to their first-ever final, where their squad filled with undoubted talent will be aiming to make history under wily new coach Dylan Kerr.
TTM have pulled off impressive results on their way to booking a spot in the final, none more so than a semi-final victory over the formidable Mamelodi Sundowns.
Road to the final
Round of 32
TTM 1-0 SuperSport United
Round of 16
TTM 2-2 Swallows FC (4-3 after penalties)
Quarter-finals
Black Leopards 0-2 TTM
Semi-finalsMamelodi Sundowns 0-0 TTM (5-6 after penalties)
Chippa United
It has also been a shock cup run by the Chilli Boys, who have against league form somehow fought their way to a cup final.
With TTM being just one point off the relegation places, the team they find themselves just ahead of is none other than Saturday's opponents, Chippa United.
Currently languishing in 15th position in the league standings, Chippa will be aiming to slingshot themselves to top-flight safety via a first-ever trophy in a successful Nedbank Cup campaign.
Having had the easier run-in towards the final, Chippa will be aiming to use this to their advantage when they face new-boys TTM this Saturday.
Road to the final
Round of 32
Chippa United 2-2 Free State Stars (4-3 after penalties)
Round of 16
Chippa United 2-1 Cape Town City
Quarter-finals
Chippa United 2-1 Richards Bay
Semi-finals
Pretoria Callies 0-1 Chippa United
What the coaches said:
Dylan Kerr
Vladislav Heric
Player to watch: TTM
Thabo Mnyamane
The attacker has hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks and put in a man-of-the-match display in their upset over Kaizer Chiefs in their most recent match. The former SuperSport United attacker is looking to resurrect his career at TTM and looks to be doing just that after registering a goal and assist in the 2-1 win over Chiefs. The 28-year-old, who looks to have struck up an impressive partnership with Thabo Rakhale, will be aiming for a similar match-winning performance in this Saturday's final.
Player to watch: Chippa United
Augustine Kwem
The striker has been Chippa United's most productive attacker so far this season, with four goals to go alongside his three assists in 29 appearances. The lanky striker provided the assist for his side's decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in their last fixture and will be hoping for a similar impact this weekend.
Form guide: TTM
TTM 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs
TTM 1-2 Black Leopards
TTM 1-0 Bloem Celtic
CT City 3-0 TTM
Form guide: Chippa United
Chippa United 1-0 Stellenbosch FC
Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Chippa United
Chippa United 0-0 Golden Arrows
Chippa United 0-1 Baroka FC
Previous encounters
Chippa United 1-1 TTM
Chippa United 2-0 TTM
TTM 3-2 Chippa United
Chippa United 1-0 TTM
The two teams have faced each other on four previous occasions. They played to a 1-1 draw on 29 November last year after TTM purchased their top-flight status. Before that, they faced against each other on three occasions in the Nedbank Cup. Both are also in for an exciting run-in to the end of the season, with their fates perhaps directly linked. Both will be aiming to salvage their season by creating a bit of history on Saturday before again facing off in their penultimate league fixture on 26 May, which could very well prove to be a relegation decider.