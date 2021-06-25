PREVIEW | Kaizer Chiefs to grasp historic CAF Champions League final berth

Kaizer Chiefs have the chance to grasp a spot in the CAF Champions League final for the first time in the club's history with victory over Wydad AC in Saturday's return leg of a semi-final clash, holding a narrow advantage.

In their maiden voyage in the prestigious continental competition, the Soweto giants have navigated through choppy waters this season to the brink of a historic final berth.

In a season marred by underwhelming results domestically, with a lowly 8th placed finish in the PSL - resulting in the sacking of head coach Gavin Hunt - Chiefs have experienced contrasting fortunes on the continent.

Interim coach Arthur Zwane has steadied a rudderless ship caught in fraught waters by winning his final two league games in charge while guiding his side to the brink of a much anticipated final.

Standing in their way are the formidable Moroccan giants, who will be bent on overturning a 1-0 deficit after a surprise home defeat when the two sides resume battle at FNB Stadium.

After a 1-0 win over El Tunis in the alternate fixture, the winners at FNB Stadium will likely face current holders Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the 17 July final.

What the coaches said: (Kaizer Chiefs)



"Last week we went to Morocco knowing that it wasn't going to be an easy one. But we were positive that we would get a positive result by managing to execute our plan. "Now that we are back home with that one-goal cushion, we'll be hoping that we do not concede a goal and kill off the game at home. "That's what we'll be trying to do." Kaizer Chiefs coach - Arthur Zwane

What the coaches said: (Wydad Casablanca)

"We'll try to overturn this result in South Africa, I can't fault the players, they gave one hundred percent. They were present mentally and physically but this is football. "We accept the result and we look forward to doing better in the next match." Wydad head coach - Fouazi Benzarti

Player to watch: (Kaizer Chiefs)



Samir Nurkovic

Scorer of the pivotal goal in the first-leg tie. The Serbian will again prove vital in the second leg as the host will be aiming to kill off the game early.

Player to watch: (Wydad)

Ayoub El Kaabi

The striker is the top goalscorer for the visitors and will pose the biggest threat to Kaizer Chiefs' aspirations of maintaining a clean-sheet. Having struck 4 goals in 9 CAF Champions League appearances the attacker will be one to watch in Saturday's encounter.