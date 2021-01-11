PSL announces passing of its first CEO Trevor 'British Bulldog' Phillips

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Monday announced the sad passing of the football organisation's first Chief Executive Officer, Trevor "British Bulldog" Phillips.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Trevor "British Bulldog" Phillips, the first Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Soccer League.

"The NSL Executive Committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Phillips' family, more particularly, his wife Stella and his children Mark and Sharon. We supplicate that GOD gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain.

"The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week's Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures.

"May his soul repose peacefully," a PSL statement read.



Phillips assumed the role of the league's inaugural CEO in 1996 until 2000 before returning for a second spell from 2002 until 2007.

