PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

PSL announces passing of its first CEO Trevor 'British Bulldog' Phillips

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
26 September 2007, Trevor Phillips and Kjetil Siem during the the PSL media briefing to announce the Premier Soccer League sponsorship held at The Auditorium.
26 September 2007, Trevor Phillips and Kjetil Siem during the the PSL media briefing to announce the Premier Soccer League sponsorship held at The Auditorium.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Monday announced the sad passing of the football organisation's first Chief Executive Officer, Trevor "British Bulldog" Phillips.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Trevor "British Bulldog" Phillips, the first Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Soccer League.

"The NSL Executive Committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Phillips' family, more particularly, his wife Stella and his children Mark and Sharon. We supplicate that GOD gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain.

"The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week's Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures.

"May his soul repose peacefully," a PSL statement read.

Phillips assumed the role of the league's inaugural CEO in 1996 until 2000 before returning for a second spell from 2002 until 2007.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
McCarthy disappointed to drop points at Bloem Celtic
Percy Tau makes impressive debut as Brighton need penalties to advance in FA Cup
OPINION | SA's Percy Tau has tools to light up Premier League
Read more on:
psltrevor phillipssoccer
Fixtures
Wed 13 Jan 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Kaizer Chiefs
Jonsson Kings Park Stadium
Wed 13 Jan 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
SuperSport United
Bloemfontein Celtic
Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium
Wed 13 Jan 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Tshakhuma FC
Orlando Pirates
Thohoyandou Stadium
View More
Results
Sun 10 Jan 21
Bloemfontein Celtic 1
AmaZulu 1
Sun 10 Jan 21
Orlando Pirates 1
Swallows 1
Sat 09 Jan 21
Kaizer Chiefs 0
Maritzburg United 2
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
10
7
24
2. Swallows
10
6
22
3. SuperSport United
9
6
19
4. Cape Town City
10
4
16
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo