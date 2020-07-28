PSL boss Irvin Khoza announces first PSL teams to enter 'bio-bubble'

Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC will be the first teams to enter the PSL 'bio-bubble' situated in Gauteng.

Nedbank Cup will kick-off on Saturday, 8 August and three days later the Absa Premiership will resume on Tuesday, 11 August.

PSL boss Irvin Khoza says "it is all systems go" as the association looks to complete the 2019/20 season by Saturday, 5 September.

Mamelodi Sundowns along with Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC will be the first Absa Premiership teams to enter the bio-bubble situated in Gauteng, Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss Irvin Khoza has confirmed.

READ | The wait is over! Irvin Khoza announces PSL return date

The PSL announced on Monday afternoon the return date for domestic football in South Africa with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals set to restart proceedings on Saturday, 8 August.

The Brazilians will entertain the Clever Boys while Celtic will clash against Baroka three days before the Absa Premiership kicks off on Tuesday, 11 August.

"As the BoG (Board of Governors) we have a compliance officer who tells that all the clubs have complied except for one that is trying to comply. If you don’t comply before you go into the bubble‚ you are out‚" he said at a press conference held in Johannesburg on Monday.

"Going into the bubble‚ you must be tested 48 hours before because anyone going into the bubble must be negative.

"If you are not negative, you are out.

"Teams that are going first into the bubble are those that are involved in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

"All the other teams are required to be in the bubble on 11 August and it is all systems go."

Khoza further explained: "Going into the bubble negative, we hope it's going to stay that way.

"The condition was that if you go out of the bubble, you don't come back. They are going to stay in the bubble, go to training, and come back to the bubble.

"From the bubble into a match situation, and back into the bubble."

The PSL are hoping to complete the season by Saturday, 5 September as ongoing discussions of the new 2020/21 campaign is set to be decided in the next 72 hours, as revealed by Khoza.