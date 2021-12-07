PSL boss Irvin Khoza breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs matter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza has confirmed they are dealing with the Kaizer Chiefs matter and whether their DStv Premiership matches will be postponed or not for December.

This is the first response by the PSL since Amakhosi's no-show for the match against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium over the weekend.

Chiefs had also requested, before the no-show, that their December fixtures be postponed after 31 players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

According to iDiskiTimes, the PSL top brass have confirmed that all league matches will continue now, adding that the Chiefs matter will be dealt with.

"All the PSL matches are continuing," said Khoza.

"We're dealing with a process on this matter, not the sensations. We want to give to give this matter the attention it deserves.

"The matter (Chiefs case) has been escalated to us, and I can't talk about the details now.

"There was a letter written by Chiefs requesting a postponement, but I'm not giving the merits of the matter but the process," Khoza stated.

"As a PSL chairman, I must be seen to be doing the right thing for all 32 PSL clubs. I can't take a certain decision because I want to be liked by certain people.

"We're dealing with the Chiefs matter as the PSL executive," Khoza added.