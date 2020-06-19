PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms season will be completed in one location

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza has confirmed that all the teams will be isolated from the rest of the country as they finish up the 2019/20 season.

Khoza stated that the 16 PSL teams will be based in one location for the rest of the season to ensure they can abide by the health regulations set out by the government.

The chairman did not, however, disclose which locations are being considered and when the league will eventually resume.

"Finishing the season in one province is our best option. We have to control the environment because the risk is all over at the moment. We are doing our best to create an environment that will minimize the risk," Khoza told IOL Sport.

"What we are doing is what we call a medically justifiable approach where players will be placed in a suitable environment that will stop any interaction with the people not involved in the game.

"You will go to the training and then come back to the same place that we will choose. If you don't come back after training, you won't be allowed to go back.

"We are doing everything possible because if you leave home and go to work (training), it is a risk. If you go to shops, it is another risk.

"But if you are in that environment, you won't go to shops, you will be kept in one place. That way we will not increase the risk of infection."

Meanwhile, Khoza has also revealed that they are in discussions over a new sponsor after Absa decided against renewing their deal.

The major bank company has enjoyed a 16-year relationship with football in South Africa, 13 of which (since 2007) have been as sponsor of the Absa Premiership.

But Khoza says that the organisation has already lined up a number of potential new sponsors, although they are primarily focused on restarting the 2019/20 season.

Khoza told IOL Sport: "We've got four companies at the moment (who want to sponsor the league).

"The economy is not in a healthy state, but we are trying to find the best ways to position our proposals.

"It is a very difficult one. Having said that, we are working very hard (towards finalising a deal).

"At the moment though our main focus is on how to restart the season. Remember, we still have to finish the old season before we can say too much about the new season.

"Right now, we are waiting for the government to give us the go-ahead."

- TEAMtalk media