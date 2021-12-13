PSL boss says upcoming exco meeting will discuss Kaizer Chiefs' Covid-19 matter

Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza said they will be meeting on Tuesday to try iron out a resolution to deal with Kaizer Chiefs' outstanding Covid-19 matter.

On Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs played their first league game since 28 November after a Covid-19 outbreak saw them not being able to field a team for two league fixtures.

Khoza said the matter needed to be dealt with carefully.

The Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza said their meeting to deal with Kaizer Chiefs' Covid-19 matter on Tuesday may not clear all the cobwebs with regards to dealing with what has become an unnecessary albatross for the organisation.

Kaizer Chiefs returned to league action on Sunday when they beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the FNB Stadium, their first game this month since their 3-1 win over Swallows on 28 November.

Since then, their squad and playing staff has been laid low by a Covid-19 outbreak that saw their Naturena-based being closed.

They requested a postponement of two games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, where the PSL wasn't forthcoming with a response.

Speaking at the televised launch of the DStv Compact Cup, Khoza said Tuesday's meeting will be the fifth one to deal with the matter.

The sensitivity of the matter has required them to do so and he said it wasn't clear on whether they will reach a resolution.

"It requires a lot of attention to detail to make sure that the adjudication on this matter must be seen to be given thorough processing and evaluation," Khoza said.

"We're a rules-based organisation and everything is easy because we just refer to the rules, compliance manual, or the rule-book for answers.

"There are other situations that occur that require us to apply our minds, especially on a matter that's filled with debates on lives and livelihoods.



"Everything we do, we do so in the interests of all the teams in the PSL, but also taking into account the issues of sporting integrity."



Khoza said the Chiefs Covid-19 matter required them to apply their minds carefully so that all the teams feel like they are treated equally.



"Our clubs come first and when we apply our minds, we do so equally. It's important that we don't leave the clubs hanging," Khoza said.



"I hope that when we meet on Tuesday, we'll advance the matter faster, especially with the evaluation of the facts.



"We may issue a communique post the meeting."

