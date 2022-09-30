PSL confirms Moses Mabhida to host MTN8 final for seventh time in 10 years

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that Moses Mabhida Stadium will host the MTN8 final on Saturday, 5 November.

Durban's famous arena will stage the domestic cup final for the third consecutive year and for the seventh time in the past decade.

MTN8 finals since 2012: 2012: SuperSport United 1-2 Moroka Swallows, Orlando Stadium

2013: Orlando Pirates (1) 1-1 (3) Platinum Stars, Moses Mabhida

2014: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida

2015: Ajax Cape Town 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

2016: Bidvest Wits 3-0 Mamelodi Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium

2017: Mamelodi Sundowns (4) 1-1 (2) Cape Town City, Moses Mabhida

2018: SuperSport United (1) 1-1 (4) Cape Town City, Moses Mabhida

2019: Highlands Park 0-1 SuperSport United, Orlando Stadium

2020: Bloemfontein Celtic 1-2 Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida

2021: Cape Town City (2) 1-1 (3) Mamelodi Sundowns, Moses Mabhida

"The iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, has been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the host venue for the 2022/23 MTN8 Final," the PSL revealed in a statement released on Friday.

"The final will be played on Saturday, 05 November 2022. The PSL will confirm the kick-off time, ticketing information, and other match logistics in due course."

Only Orlando Stadium, Mbombela Stadium and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium have had the privilege of hosting the final of the MTN8 competition.

Moses Mabhida has been the league's go-to venue to stage finals of premier cup competitions.

The 55 000-seater hosted the Nedbank Cup final on four occasions in the past 10 years, more than any other arena around South Africa.

The 2022 edition continues this weekend as the semi-finals first leg will see Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fight it out on Saturday (15:30) in Soweto, with Kaizer Chiefs entertaining AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Sunday (15:30).

The second leg will take place on the weekend of the 22/23 October.



