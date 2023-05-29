PSL follows in footsteps of Germany's Bundesliga, introduces star system to honour champions

The PSL has introduced a "star system" to honour league champions, including retrospective recognition for past title winners.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be the first team acknowledged after winning six consecutive titles.

Replica trophies from 1971 onwards will be given to recognise historical achievements and inspire future generations.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza made an exciting announcement during the PSL Awards gala, revealing the implementation of a "star system" to honour both current and past league title winners.

Inspired by the German Bundesliga's approach, Khoza outlined the star allocation based on the number of titles won: a team securing three titles will be entitled to one star, which will be symbolised by a five-pointed star on their kit.

As the tally increases, six or more titles will earn two stars, while 10 and 20 trophies will be marked by three and four stars, respectively.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who clinched an impressive six consecutive DStv Premiership titles, will be the first team recognised under this new system.

In addition to honouring recent champions, the PSL plans to retrospectively recognise past teams that have achieved similar feats since 1971 under the National Professional Soccer League banner before its merger with the National Soccer League to form the PSL.

The executive committee has also decided to present replica trophies for all competitions won by these teams, allowing them to showcase their rich history and motivate future generations.

These replicas will find a place in trophy rooms, serve as motivational symbols, and contribute to induction ceremonies or tourism initiatives.

While the finer details of the star system implementation remain undisclosed, it remains to be seen if Sundowns will be awarded three stars on their kit, considering their impressive record of 16 league titles since 1971 (13 PSL and 3 NSL).