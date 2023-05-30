PSL general manager, former top referee defends controversial Pirates penalty: 'Decision spot on!'

Former FIFA and PSL referee, Ace Ncobo, has defended the penalty decision in the Nedbank Cup final.

According to Ncobo, referee Thando Ndzandzeka made the correct call in awarding Orlando Pirates a penalty.

The handball incident sparked much outcry, but Ncobo's in-depth explanation supports the referee's decision.

Premier Soccer League general manager, Ace Ncobo, has strongly defended the contentious penalty decision in the Nedbank Cup final clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.

Ncobo, a former FIFA and PSL referee who officiated at the 2010 World Cup, has defended the match official's call, stating that it was the correct decision.

The incident occurred in injury time of the first half, when referee Thando Ndzandzeka awarded a penalty for a handball committed by Sekhukhune's Victor Letsoalo.

Letsoalo was on the ground, and it appeared that he made contact with the ball as Thembinkosi Lorch attempted to dribble past him.

This incident has sparked debate among fans, with contrasting opinions on whether the referee's decision was justified.

Taking to his personal Twitter account, Ncobo offered a detailed explanation, referencing the laws of the game to support his belief that Ndzandzeka made the correct call.

"It is an offence if a player deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball. When I analyze every single decision of the referee, I derive my analysis from the laws of the game. It is always my point of departure," Ncobo emphasised.

Ncobo then proceeded to break down the incident in the Nedbank Cup final, aiming to provide clarity and insights into the penalty decision.

Ncobo's in-depth analysis on the penalty decision: 1. A Sekhukhune player goes to ground after colliding with a teammate. The Referee correctly does not stop play because there is no question of serious injury requiring immediate medical attention. (Keep this note: an injured player takes no further part in active play). 2. A Pirates player gains possession of the ball very close to the Sekhukhune player on the ground. The player on the ground registers his involvement in active play by kicking the ball with his foot, whilst still on the ground. This action nullifies any notion of injury.(This “no injury” is reinforced a few seconds later when he stands up without having received any medical attention seconds after the penalty is awarded. 3. When the attempt to kick the ball away from the Pirates striker fails, the Sekhukhune player, still lying on the ground, reaches out with his arm and deliberately handles the ball. The referee and assistant simultaneously see the infringement, as seen by the almost negligible time between the time the assistant referee raises his flag and the referee blows for the infringement. 4. The Pirates striker sees the handball but, on the spur of the moment, thinks that the touch by hand may not have been seen by the match officials, attempts to kick the ball towards the hand/arm of his opponent. This attempt fails as the ball strikes the thigh of the player on the ground. I must mention that, even if the attempt had been successful, the Ref would’ve simply ignored the “handball” created out of circumventing the Laws via a deliberate trick to create an infringement. I have read a huge number of comments from people who claimed that the Pirates striker should have been punished for“kicking the ball against an injured opponent”, yet the truth is that, even if he had done that and it was illegal, it would have come AFTER the deliberate handball. “In conclusion, the decision to award a penalty was Spot On!”

Ncobo, who reclaimed the position he previously occupied in 2009, remains actively involved in the local football scene.

He has been a prominent figure on SuperSport TV's Extra-Time, offering valuable insights and analysis, particularly on officiating in the PSL.

Furthermore, he played a crucial role in Bafana Bafana's attempt to address match-fixing concerns in their defeat to Ghana during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, but their complaint to FIFA did not yield the desired outcome.



