PSL match officials Chavani, Molelekoa pay the price for Kaizer Chiefs reffing error

Two match officials from the AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs game on Saturday have paid the price for the late penalty conceded by AmaZulu.

Jelly Chavani and Moeketsi Molelekoa have been suspended for six weeks from officiating in DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship matches.

AmaZulu was leading 1-0 when the erroneous decision was made late in the game, from where Chiefs equalised to draw the game 1-1.

Referee Jelly Chavani and fourth official Mokoetsi Molelekoa will have to pay a six-week suspension fine for their erroneous mistake in Saturday's DStv Premiership game between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs.

Chavani awarded Chiefs a late and controversial handball that he didn't pick up, but was noticed by Molelekoa.

AmaZulu were leading 1-0 at the time through Luvuyo Memela's goal early in the second half and Keagan Dolly's penalty denied Usuthu the three points.

In a South African Football Association (SAFA) Referees Review Committee meeting on Monday, the following points were noted from the game:

The match officials, with specific reference to the Referee, erred in his overall game management of the penalty area incident;

The Referee and the 4th Official erred in their interpretation and application of the Laws of the Game with specific reference to considerations and guidelines pertaining to Handball as covered under Law 12 of the IFAB Laws of the Game.

The error made by the match officials saw the result of the game being unduly altered because of the error and AmaZulu was affected by the decision.

Chavani and Molelekoa won't be officiating in DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship matches for six weeks.

Their rehabilitation will also be overseen by the SAFA Referees Technical Sub-Committee.

