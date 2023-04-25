Sundowns roll on as Morena nets winner against plucky Richards Bay

DStv Premiership fixtures, results and match reports:

Tuesday, 25 April

While Mamelodi Sundowns ran out 1-0 winners in their DStv Premiership clash against Richards Bay on Tuesday evening, they certainly didn't have it all their own way against the KwaZulu-Natal side.



The champions started on the front foot from the start, and as early as the 1st minute Terrence Mashego made a run down the left, but his cross was collected by Richards Bay keeper Omar Jamal Salim Magoola.



Two minutes later, Bongani Zungu unleashed a shot from range but couldn't hit the target.



Mashego continued to show some excellent penetration down the left. In the 11th minute, he again managed to cross the ball into the area, but again, Magoola collected to cut out the danger.



Richards Bay were slowly working their way into the game, and in the 22nd minute, Sanele Barns fired a shot into the side netting.



Sundowns opened the scoring in the 25th minute after a ball in the box hit Sibonginhlanhla Mthethwa in the face.



The rebound fell to Thapelo Morena, who slotted the ball home for a 1-0 lead to the home side.



In the 35th minute, Sundowns had an excellent chance to extend their lead as Thabiso Kutumela and Gaston Sirino combined well.



Kutumela's shot couldn't beat Magoola in the Richards Bay goal as the teams went into half-time at 1-0.



Richards Bay started the second half well and almost equalised in the 51st minute as an effort by Barns was cleared off the line by Mosa Labusa.



Three minutes later, Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams was forced into a save from a tight angle after a shot from Somila Ntsundwana.



Lebohang Maboe then had a chance to extend Sundowns' lead but fired over just a minute later.



The champions received a massive scare in the 65th minute when a thunderous shot from Mpho Mathebula crashed back off the crossbar with Williams in the Sundowns goal looking on.



Richards Bay pushed for the equaliser in the final third of the match and almost managed one in the final minute as Williams pulled off a spectacular save to deny Katlego Maphathe.



The win sees Rhulani Mokwena's charges extend their lead at the top of the log to 65 points, with 20 wins from 27 matches, while Richards Bay are 10th on 32 points, just one above TS Galaxy who have a game in hand.



Thursday, 26 April

Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs - 15:00

Swallows v Maritzburg United - 17:30

Saturday, 27 April

Royal AM v Cape Town City - 15:00

Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows - 17:30

AmaZulu v Sekhukhune United - 20:00

Sunday, 28 April

TS Galaxy v Orlando Pirates - 15:00