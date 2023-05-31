PSL Playoffs: Maritzburg beat Casric and takes stride towards Premiership survival

Maritzburg United secured a crucial home win over Casric Stars that gives them an edge in the PSL Promotion/Relegation Playoffs.

Rowan Human's brace earned Maritzburg three points and goal difference advantage over Cape Town Spurs.

Top spot earns a DStv Premiership ticket, while the remaining two teams enter the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Maritzburg United took a huge leap towards staying in the DStv Premiership after their 2-0 win against Casric Stars in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Promotion/Relegation Playoffs on Wednesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.



SEE | PSL Promotion/Relegation Playoffs: Fixtures, results and log standings

A first-half brace by Rowan Human ensured Maritzburg clinched a significant advantage over Cape Town Spurs in the PSL Playoffs log standings. The Team of Choice move ahead of Spurs, who beat Casric 1-0 on Sunday, in the mini-league due to their superior goal difference.

In this playoff format, each team participates in a mini-league, engaging in a total of four matches. The top spot sees the team secure their ticket for the Premiership season with the remaining two teams shifting into the National First Division, primarily known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Spurs, mentored by Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett, concluded their 2022/23 NFD season in an impressive second position, losing the title and automatic promotion on goal difference to Polokwane City.

Casric, on the other hand, claimed a respectable third place in the NFD, to join Spurs in the playoffs, while Maritzburg, led by Fadlu Davids, found themselves in a less desirable position, finishing 15th in the Premiership and subsequently being forced into the playoffs.

Davids’s charges showed their intent on climbing back into the country’s top soccer league, pressing a Stars team that looked rattled in the early minutes as their defensive shape had gaps which Maritzburg manipulated to their advantage.

Bonginkosi Makume, who suffered relegation with Baroka FC last season, dipped a timely ball over both midfield and defence to find Genino Palace. The attacker brilliantly brought the ball down but Casric goalkeeper Kgomotso Baloyi put his left boot in the right position to block Palace’s shot.

The Team of Choice kept knocking through Kimvuidi Karim and Friday Samu but Baloyi once again came to Casric’s rescue.

However, Human deservedly broke the deadlock for the home side with a stunning curling effort from 20 yards out to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Casric lost all their hope and it showed with Maritzburg’s second goal of the night as Karim dropped into midfield to collect a ball and trigger a counterattack forcing a three-versus-two. Karim timely put a through ball for Human and the winger made no mistake in opening his right boot to calmly slot and complete his brace.

Casric were much more for entertaining value in the second half but could not get their chances past Maritzburg’s goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner. However, despite the win and three points, Davids lamented his team’s drop in energy ahead of their next match.

Maritzburg will now travel to Cape Town for their fixture against Spurs at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00.