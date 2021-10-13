PSL

54m ago

PSL targeting MTN 8 final as pilot project for fans return

accreditation
Sport24 staff
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate together after Neo Maema's goal (Gallo Images)
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate together after Neo Maema's goal (Gallo Images)

While soccer supporters returned to the stadium for the first time since March 2020 as Bafana Bafana faced Ethiopia on Tuesday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is not quite ready to have fans return just yet.

2000 vaccinated fans attended the clash at FNB Stadium with strict Covid-19 protocols in place for the fixture. 

But the PSL indicated that while fixtures resume this weekend after the international break, fans will still not be allowed into local stadiums to watch their favourite teams.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PSL confirmed that current Covid-19 protocols will still be followed.

This only allows 165 people in the ground for a match.

The statement confirmed, however, that the MTN final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City on 30 October will serve as a pilot project for new protocols.

Further meetings will take place over the next week to draw up those protocols which the PSL will communicate once they have been approved.

READ THE FULL PSL STATEMENT BELOW

