Kaizer Chiefs 'shocked' as PSL to review arbitration ruling in High Court

Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday released a statement saying they were shocked by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Executive Committee's decision to review an arbitrator's ruling.
It was recently revealed that a mass Covid-19 outbreak occurred at the club, with no less than 52 members testing positive for the virus in December 2021.
Chiefs wrote to the league, urging the postponement of their festive season fixtures, but the PSL took nearly three weeks to respond.
The club then took matters into their own hands, opting not to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows before returning to play against Sekhukhune United 10 days later.
The PSL responded by officially charging the Soweto giants for failing to honour two of their fixtures, before Chiefs challenged the case.
The Glamour Boys opted to rope in the South African Football Association (SAFA) in the matter which further prolonged the case.
Last Friday, a SAFA arbitration ruled in favour of Chiefs to allow ties with City and Arrows to be replayed.
However, the PSL has challenged the decision and says it plans on reviewing it, prompting an angry response from Chiefs.
Kaizer Chiefs is shocked and bewildered by the recent news reaching the Club. Despite a lack of formal communication from the League, which one would expect, the Club has been informed of the PSL Executive Committee's resolution to review the arbitration award of Adv. Nazeer Cassim SC, which was handed down on Friday, 18 March 2022.
The arbitration award correctly decided that the interruption in the Club's performance for the two missed December fixtures was temporarily halted by vis major (that is an overwhelming, unanticipated, and unpreventable event) created by Omicron.
Notwithstanding the fair outcome and a costs award to those affected by the organising of the two matches, it appears the League is dissatisfied with the outcome and intends to review it, with a view of setting aside the award in the High Court.
This unfortunate step has taken the Club by surprise as in doing so the League is in breach of its own Constitution and Rules as well as SAFA Statutes which frown upon the Court systems for resolving football disputes.
The Club will have no choice but to defend such a challenge as it is of the view that the arbitrator came to the lawful and reasonable conclusion that, it would have been negligent if not reckless for the Club to field a team for the two games, and that Kaizer Chiefs acted as a responsible employer in the circumstances.
The matter shall soon be sub-judice, and the Club shall not give any further comment in this regard. We trust that the football loving community will provide the Club with the necessary respect and support required in attending to this matter.