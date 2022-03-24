Kaizer Chiefs 'shocked' as PSL to review arbitration ruling in High Court

Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday released a statement saying they were shocked by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Executive Committee's decision to review an arbitrator's ruling.

It was recently revealed that a mass Covid-19 outbreak occurred at the club, with no less than 52 members testing positive for the virus in December 2021.

Chiefs wrote to the league, urging the postponement of their festive season fixtures, but the PSL took nearly three weeks to respond.

The club then took matters into their own hands, opting not to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows before returning to play against Sekhukhune United 10 days later.

The PSL responded by officially charging the Soweto giants for failing to honour two of their fixtures, before Chiefs challenged the case.

The Glamour Boys opted to rope in the South African Football Association (SAFA) in the matter which further prolonged the case.

Last Friday, a SAFA arbitration ruled in favour of Chiefs to allow ties with City and Arrows to be replayed.

However, the PSL has challenged the decision and says it plans on reviewing it, prompting an angry response from Chiefs.

