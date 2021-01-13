PSL

Red-hot Orlando Pirates sweep aside TTM in comfortable win

Orlando Pirates celebrate (Gallo)
Orlando Pirates celebrate (Gallo)

Attacking trio Deon Hotto, Gabadinho Mhango and Fortune Makaringe were on the scoresheet as Orlando Pirates swept aside new boys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) by a 3-0 margin in a Premiership clash at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

Pirates opened the scoring in the 16th minute as Deon Hotto fired the ball home from close range after being set up by teammate Vincent Pule who caught the TTM defense in possession.

The away side doubled their lead in the 39th minute when striker Gabadinho Mhango slotted the ball home to finish a swift attacking move.

The Buccaneers went into the half-time break with a two goal advantage at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Pirates then grabbed a third in the 65th minute to end the match as a contest through Fortune Makaringe who expertly chose his spot and gave the TTM goalkeeper no chance from range.

With the win Pirates remain in fourth position in the league standings and within touching distance of the pace-setters with 17 points after 10 fixtures.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Fixtures
Sat 16 Jan 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
SuperSport United
Mamelodi Sundowns
Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium
Sat 16 Jan 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
Golden Arrows
Tshakhuma FC
Princess Magogo Stadium
Sat 16 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Bloemfontein Celtic
Stellenbosch
Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium
View More
Results
Wed 13 Jan 21
SuperSport United 2
Bloemfontein Celtic 1
Wed 13 Jan 21
Tshakhuma FC 0
Orlando Pirates 3
Wed 13 Jan 21
AmaZulu 0
Kaizer Chiefs 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
10
7
24
2. SuperSport United
10
7
22
3. Swallows
10
6
22
4. Orlando Pirates
10
4
17
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
