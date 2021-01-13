Red-hot Orlando Pirates sweep aside TTM in comfortable win

Attacking trio Deon Hotto, Gabadinho Mhango and Fortune Makaringe were on the scoresheet as Orlando Pirates swept aside new boys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) by a 3-0 margin in a Premiership clash at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

Pirates opened the scoring in the 16th minute as Deon Hotto fired the ball home from close range after being set up by teammate Vincent Pule who caught the TTM defense in possession.

The away side doubled their lead in the 39th minute when striker Gabadinho Mhango slotted the ball home to finish a swift attacking move.

The Buccaneers went into the half-time break with a two goal advantage at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Pirates then grabbed a third in the 65th minute to end the match as a contest through Fortune Makaringe who expertly chose his spot and gave the TTM goalkeeper no chance from range.

With the win Pirates remain in fourth position in the league standings and within touching distance of the pace-setters with 17 points after 10 fixtures.

