Riveiro's African dream for Pirates: 'I'm going with the intention to go all the way'

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has unwavering confidence in his team as he believes they have the capabilities to win the CAF Champions League.



As the curtains closed on his maiden season at the helm of the Soweto giants, Riveiro, 47, basked in the glow of a triumphant year.

The Spaniard masterminded a stunning cup double, clinching the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles.

Moreover, despite facing scepticism upon his arrival in June 2022, Riveiro orchestrated a commendable second-place finish in the 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign.

Riveiro's journey at the Buccaneers has been a tale of transformation, silencing his critics and asserting his authority.

Now, with a hunger for more silverware, the ambitious coach sets his sights on the grand stage of the Champions League.

“What are we going to do in Africa? Dream … dream, and we have the potential to go all the way. I’m a very optimistic person. I told you guys many times - don’t get me wrong with my face, I’m very optimistic,” Riveiro said.

“So, when I start a tournament, I’m going with the intention to go all the way. Then, let’s see, we’re going to find difficult trips, difficult opponents, difficult decisions from the referees. It’s a difficult competition, it is.

“But Sundowns did a fantastic job this season. They showed it’s possible for South African teams to compete until the last stages, so why not? We go little by little. We all start from zero again in every competition and we will face everyone with the intention to compete.”

Having secured their qualification alongside league champions Sundowns for the upcoming season, the Buccaneers stand poised to embark on a thrilling continental quest when the 2023/24 season starts in August.



