6m ago

Share

SA football community mourns, PSL confirms 'moment of silence' after Mtolo's training ground death

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Siphamandla Mtolo (Gallo)
Siphamandla Mtolo (Gallo)

The South African football community was mourning on Tuesday following the sudden death of Richards Bay Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Siphamandla Mtolo.

Mtolo's club confirmed that he had died suddenly and tragically after collapsing during a training session earlier in the day. 

READ | Tragedy strikes as PSL footballer Mtolo dies after collapsing during training

The PSL, meanwhile, confirmed that a moment of silence would be observed at all upcoming Nedbank Cup and Diski Challenge fixtures this week. 

The league said it was "deeply saddened" by the news as tributes poured in from all corners of South African football. 

The South African Football Association (SAFA) also issued a statement on Tuesday.

"We as the South African Football Association would like to convey our sincerest condolences, deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends and the club during this difficult time," the organisation said on its website. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and Richards Bay FC following the tragic passing of Siphamandla Mtolo," Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs said on their social media. 

"May his soul rest in peace."

There were no further details from Richards Bay by Tuesday night, though News24 understands that club management and the players met on Tuesday night. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
richards baypslsiphamandla mtolodurbansoccer
Fixtures
Tue 14 Mar 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Cape Town City FC
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC
DHL Stadium
SuperSport
Tue 14 Mar 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns
Royal AM
Royal AM
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
SuperSport
Fri 17 Mar 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch
AmaZulu
AmaZulu
Danie Craven Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 05 Mar 23
SuperSport Utd
SuperSport Utd 2
Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows 1
Sun 05 Mar 23
Chippa United
Chippa United 0
AmaZulu
AmaZulu 2
Sun 05 Mar 23
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 1
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
22
18
56
Team Logo
2. SuperSport Utd
22
11
39
Team Logo
3. Orlando Pirates
22
10
34
Team Logo
4. Kaizer Chiefs
22
10
34
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo