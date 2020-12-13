SA football rocked by another tragedy as Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha dies in car crash

The South African football community has been rocked by another tragedy with the news that Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Motjeka Madisha has died in a car crash.

He was 25.

Details surrounding the accident are unclear, but the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) confirmed that it took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Johannesburg, hours after Sundowns' lavish 50-year celebration gala dinner.

Bafana Bafana also confirmed the news.

"We are shocked and devastated," the national side said on its Twitter page.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan paid his condolences to Sundowns and Madisha's family.

‘’I am still trying to ascertain facts of what really transpired but this is terrible news for football. Condolences to Sundowns, his family and the entire football family,’’ said Jordaan in a statement on the organisation's website.

Madisha has played for Sundowns since 2015 and had also become a regular in the Bafana Bafana set-up in recent years.

This latest footballing tragedy comes just two weeks after Madisha's former Sundowns team-mate Anele Ngcongca died in a car crash in KwaZulu-Natal.

#RIP #MotjekaMadisha, we are heart broken. The @Masandawana defender passed away in a car accident in Johannesburg, in the early hours of this morning. Our condolences to his family, friends and football fraternity. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/znJ5FXmekI — South African Football Players Union (@SAFPU_Official) December 13, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn the passing of Motjeka Madisha. Our thoughts are with Sundowns, his friends, and his family ?? pic.twitter.com/UczAEUusWs — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 13, 2020

Mamelodi Sundowns & Bafana Bafana defender Motjeka Madisha has passed away.Condolences to the Madisha & Sundowns family, as well as the footballing fraternity of South Africa.Rest in Peace ?? pic.twitter.com/YIhLJWLiCr — SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) December 13, 2020

? @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of footballer Motjeka Madisha.On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Madisha family.Rest In Peace.?????#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/jkUHn8UFbn — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) December 13, 2020