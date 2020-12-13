PSL

SA football rocked by another tragedy as Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha dies in car crash

Motjeka Madisha (Gallo)

The South African football community has been rocked by another tragedy with the news that Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Motjeka Madisha has died in a car crash. 

He was 25. 

Details surrounding the accident are unclear, but the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) confirmed that it took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Johannesburg, hours after Sundowns' lavish 50-year celebration gala dinner. 

Bafana Bafana also confirmed the news. 

"We are shocked and devastated," the national side said on its Twitter page. 

SAFA president Danny Jordaan paid his condolences to Sundowns and Madisha's family.

‘’I am still trying to ascertain facts of what really transpired but this is terrible news for football. Condolences to Sundowns, his family and the entire football family,’’ said Jordaan in a statement on the organisation's website.

Madisha has played for Sundowns since 2015 and had also become a regular in the Bafana Bafana set-up in recent years. 

This latest footballing tragedy comes just two weeks after Madisha's former Sundowns team-mate Anele Ngcongca died in a car crash in KwaZulu-Natal. 

