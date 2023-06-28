23m ago

SA football takes technological leap: PSL edging closer to VAR implementation

This follows the appointment on Friday of former referee Victor Gomes as chairperson of Safa’s referees committee.
File
  • SAFA has written to FIFA expressing their intention to implement the VAR system.
  • SAFA has provided FIFA with itemised costs, including training, referees, technical staff, and equipment.
  • SAFA's Referees Committee chairman, Victor Gomes, is confident that the introduction of VAR in South African football is imminent.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has taken significant strides towards introducing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in domestic football competitions.

In a letter addressed to FIFA, the world football governing body, SAFA outlined its plans and provided detailed cost breakdowns for implementing the VAR program.

The report also included expenses related to training referees, technical staff, and acquiring the necessary equipment.

"We sent a letter to FIFA about our intention to implement the VAR process, and the world football governing body has confirmed receipt of the letter," SAFA head of referees Abdul Ebrahim told the associations official website.

"They will most likely respond to our correspondence anytime from now, providing us with guidance on the way forward."

The initiative to introduce VAR in South African football has been spearheaded by renowned former Premier Soccer League and FIFA referee, Victor Gomes, who is the current chairman of the SAFA Referees Committee.

Gomes emphasised that the letter to FIFA serves the dual purpose of seeking advice and formally notifying the organization about SAFA's readiness to progress to the next stage of the VAR project.

"We have been working diligently to get this project off the ground," Gomes remarked.

"When I was appointed as the SAFA Referees Committee chair, one of my primary priorities was to introduce VAR, and I am delighted to say that soon this will become a reality."

VAR technology has become an integral part of modern football, aiding match officials in making more accurate decisions and ensuring fair play on the field.

Its implementation has received widespread acclaim worldwide, contributing to enhanced transparency and minimizing contentious incidents during matches.

With SAFA's intention to embrace VAR, South African football is poised to join the ranks of other footballing nations benefiting from this advanced system.

The next step in the process involves FIFA's response to the letter, which is expected to provide further guidance and instructions to facilitate the successful integration of VAR within South African football competitions.

