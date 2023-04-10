SA football's poisoned chalice: Chippa United confirm fourth head coach change of PSL season

Chippa United have announced that Kurt Lentjies has been "redeployed" to the club's reserve team and that Siyabulela Gwambi will coach the Premiership side.

It is the fourth time this season Chippa have changed head coaches, continuing the legacy of their manager's job being the poisoned chalice of South African football.

The Chilli Boys have slipped to 14th in the league table, just two points above the relegation zone, after a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The defeat was in the middle of a poor run in which Chippa have only won once in 14 matches.

Lentjies had only been in charge for five games since replacing Morgan Mammila in February, winning a Nedbank Cup clash against Mpheni Home Defenders but only picking up two draws from four league matches.

A statement from the club said: "Chippa United Football Club would like to announce that Kurt Lentjies has been redeployed to head up our DSTV Diski Challenge Team.

"Siyabulela Gwambi has been appointed interim coach for remainder of the season.

"Gwambi has been a loyal servant of the club having acquired his CAF License A coaching credentials Club Chairman, Mr. Siviwe Mpengesi has called upon all Chilli Boys faithfuls to rally behind the Gqeberha born native and his charges as they look for positive results."

Chippa next face 15th-placed Marumo Gallants on Wednesday in what is a vital clash for both sides if they want to avoid relegation.

- TeamTALK media



