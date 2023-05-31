SAFA denies rumours of Premiership expansion talks, but 'an idea' was proposed to the PSL

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has addressed media reports suggesting that discussions with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are under way regarding expanding the number of teams in the DStv Premiership.

In a statement released on Wednesday, SAFA said that no such discussions were in motion between the two organisations.

SAFA further clarified that the idea of increasing the number of Premiership teams from 16 to 18 was a proposal made by South Africa’s leading football body to the PSL to bolster the talent pool available for national teams.

“SAFA wishes to state that no such discussions are taking place between the two organisations," the statement read.

"Increasing the premiership teams from 16 to 18 teams is an idea that was suggested by SAFA as a means to help increase the pool of Bafana Bafana players and other junior national teams."

SAFA also emphasised that the proposal to expand the number of Premiership teams was not solely "the brainchild of the association's technical director, Walter Steenbok", as had been reported over the weekend, but an idea collectively generated within the association.



