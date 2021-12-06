SAFA head of referees on Chiefs saga: 'Match officials went to honour their appointment'

The South African Football Association (SAFA) head of referees Abdul Ebrahim has explained why the match officials were sent to the FNB Stadium despite Kaizer Chiefs failing to honour the DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City on Saturday.

In an interview with KickOff website, Ebrahim revealed that there was no directive given to the match officials from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) about the situation.

"We were given a fixture appointment, and the match officials went to honour their appointment," Ebrahim said.

"We received no notification that the match was postponed. So, the match officials did what they normally do, by going to the game.

"The match officials would receive their appointments during the week. If there are any changes to the game, the PSL would normally communicate that.

"So, the match officials went to the stadium, which would mean there was no communication of anything different about the game."

Amakhosi released a statement on Friday, stating that no less than 31 members of the organisation had tested positive for Covid-19, with the new variant taking its toll on the Gauteng province.

Chiefs then closed down their training facilities, asking the PSL to postpone the rest of their December domestic league matches as all staff and players went into the mandatory 10-day isolation period.

Deliberations took place on Friday, but the PSL executives could not come to an agreement, which meant the regular weekend fixture schedule remained.

Cape Town City pitched up to a locked FNB Stadium ahead of the 18:00 kick-off on Saturday, with the match officials checking all the necessary player cards for approval, while Chiefs did not show up.

A decision of what will happen to Chiefs over their no-show may be delayed longer with news that PSL prosecutor Nande Becker left his position a few days ago.

The PSL are set to have another executive meeting on Monday, and a verdict is expected, with a public statement on the Chiefs issue.