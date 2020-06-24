SAFA welcomes government approval of return to training and play protocols

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has welcomed the news on Wednesday that the government had approved its plans for a return to training and play.



While a date has yet to be set for the season to return, SAFA can now work on implementing the plan that will allow Absa Premiership clubs to return to training.

SAFA have also appointed chief medical officer, Thulani Ngwenya as the compliance officer to oversee the appropriate implementation of the whole process and to ensure protocols are adhered to.

Initially, this protocol allows for a return to training. Following that, once the clubs have fulfilled all the requirements then a focus on return to play will begin.

Part of the requirements clubs need to adhere to include testing of players and all support staff, sanitizing of training venues, appointment of compliance officers and the appointment of a consulting doctor for each club.

The return to play protocol has further requirements that have to be met. These include identifying a biologically safe environment that is not in a Covid-19 hotspot, has capacity to accommodate all Absa Premiership teams and has sufficient training and playing venues.

Over the past few days, coronavirus testing in the PSL has seen positive results come out of Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch FC.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff