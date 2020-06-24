Absa Premiership

1h ago

add bookmark

SAFA welcomes government approval of return to training and play protocols

Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has welcomed the news on Wednesday that the government had approved its plans for a return to training and play.  

While a date has yet to be set for the season to return, SAFA can now work on implementing the plan that will allow Absa Premiership clubs to return to training.

SAFA have also appointed chief medical officer, Thulani Ngwenya as the compliance officer to oversee the appropriate implementation of the whole process and to ensure protocols are adhered to. 

Initially, this protocol allows for a return to training. Following that, once the clubs have fulfilled all the requirements then a focus on return to play will begin.

Part of the requirements clubs need to adhere to include testing of players and all support staff, sanitizing of training venues, appointment of compliance officers and the appointment of a consulting doctor for each club.

The return to play protocol has further requirements that have to be met. These include identifying a biologically safe environment that is not in a Covid-19 hotspot, has capacity to accommodate all Absa Premiership teams and has sufficient training and playing venues. 

Over the past few days, coronavirus testing in the PSL has seen positive results come out of Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch FC. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Lokomotiv Moscow goes into bubble to reduce coronavirus risk
FIFA tipped to award 2023 Women's World Cup to joint Australia and New Zealand bid
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero set for knee surgery
Read more on:
safaabsa premiershipsoccercoronavirus
loading... Live
Manchester United 2
Sheffield United 0
View More
loading... Live
Liverpool 0
Crystal Palace 0
View More
loading... Live
Newcastle United 0
Aston Villa 0
View More
loading... Live
Norwich City 0
Everton 1
View More
loading... Live
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Bournemouth 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
47% - 2723 votes
Cricket
11% - 627 votes
Football
18% - 1052 votes
Athletics
2% - 117 votes
Boxing
1% - 46 votes
Cycling
2% - 112 votes
Golf
5% - 310 votes
Motorsport
7% - 421 votes
Tennis
3% - 170 votes
Water sports
1% - 54 votes
American sports
1% - 48 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
2% - 140 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo