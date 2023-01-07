Sekhukhune spoil Kaizer Chiefs' 53rd birthday party with narrow win

07 Jan

Nyiko Mobbie (L) and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana (R). (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Sekhukhune United claimed a famous 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, as Amakhosi's 53rd birthday celebrations failed to ignite them.

The defeat sees Chiefs waste a golden chance to move into the top three on the DStv Premiership log, while Sekhukhune move all the way up to 10th after languishing near the relegation zone at the start of the day.

Chiefs started the match in a somewhat sloppy fashion, with a long-range effort from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo that sailed well wide.

Amakhosi gradually found their feet, however, and had a good chance to open their account on 15 minutes when a clever free-kick created an opening for Reeve Frosler.

AS IT HAPPENED | Sekhukhune United 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs

Frosler's strike was parried to Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, who failed to take advantage of the loose ball.

Bimenyimana turned provider for Keagan Dolly not long after, but the former Montpellier star couldn't find the target after getting the flick-on from his team-mate.

All the chances were falling to Chiefs and Yusuf Maart nearly put them ahead on the half-hour mark after latching onto a pass from Dolly and flashing his shot just wide.

Amakhosi continued to push hard as the first half wore on, with further chances falling to Ngcobo and Bimenyimana, but still the opening goal eluded them.

Having failed to take any of their opportunities in the first half, Chiefs were made to pay just seconds into the second half.

Against the run of play, an error from Zitha Macheke handed possession to Vusumzi Mncube, who blew past Edmilson Dove before firing the ball past Itumeleng Khune to put Sekhukhune ahead.

Chiefs needed a response, but it seemed like it was the visitors who took confidence from their goal as they suddenly started to enjoy a lot more possession.

The home side quickly shifted the momentum back their way, but hopes that the second half would turn out less frustrating than the first were fast fading.

Dove had an excellent chance to equalise from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute, but the ball sailed wide by the narrowest of margins after taking a touch.

Meanwhile, Hlanti sent a diving header straight to the Sekhukhune keeper nine minutes from time after a cross had come into the box.

As time ran out, Chiefs were frantic in their search for an equaliser, raining crosses into the box, but to no avail.

Indeed, Sekhukhune had a great chance to kill off the game in the dying minutes of the match when Abednego Mosiatlhaga found himself with only Khune to beat, and though the goalkeeper did enough to save the day, it didn't change the final result as Sekhukhune emerged victorious.


