Shalulile, Jali win big at PSL Awards for stunning season with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns duo Peter Shalulile and Andile Jali walked away big winners at the 2021/22 PSL Awards on Sunday following a stunning season with the Tshwane giants.

The Brazilians completed the domestic treble, winning the MTN8, the DStv Premiership and on Saturday, clinched the Nedbank Cup crown from Marumo Gallants in Rustenburg.

For the second year running, Shalulile won both the 2021/22 PSL Footballer of the Season, DStv Premiership Player's Player of the Season awards and the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award for scoring the most league goals (23).

Meanwhile Jali, who trended on social media this week after Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos again opted not to select the midfielder, scooped the MTN8 Last Man Standing, Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament, and DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season awards.

For their hard-grafting 2021/22 campaign, Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena deservedly nabbed the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season award.

Bafana left-back Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Hugo Marques (Cape Town City) won the DStv Premiership Defender and DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season awards respectively.

University of Pretoria's Keegan Allan took home the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament category.

2021/22 PSL AWARDS

PSL Footballer of the Season

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM)

DStv Premiership Player's Player of the Season

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season

Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mnqgithi (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Eric Tinkler (Cape Town City FC)

John Maduka (Royal AM)

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season

Hugo Marques (Cape Town City FC) - WINNER

Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season

Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season

Athenkhosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC)

Kwame Peprah (Orlando Pirates)

Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United) - WINNER

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Surprise Ralani (Cape Town City)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns) - WINNER

Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

King Ndlovu (Marumo Gallants)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament

Keegan Allen (University of Pretoria) - WINNER

Luvuyo Phewa (University of Pretoria)

Mfundo Thikazi (Royal AM)

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season