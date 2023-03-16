Simply heartbroken: Pitso 'very sad' to see ex-Sundowns player Shozi homeless

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed sadness after a picture surfaced of Khayelihle Shozi living on the streets.

Shozi was spotted by a fan and took a picture with the now 28-year-old, and the image reached Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor revealed that the player came through the ranks at the club alongside Percy Tau and the two players had a great football understanding when playing together.

"Very sad to see this image. His combination with Percy Tau was amazing. We even promoted him to the Senior Team ahead of Percy." Mosimane said on Twitter.

"He came through the same development program, like Pitso, Keletso , Promise etc. Cassius (debut in preseason Zambia July 2019). Special talent."

It has been reported that the player, who also played for TS Galaxy, took a turn for the worse three years ago and has gone missing on several occasions.



Shozi's family admitted him to a psychiatric hospital but it seems that the efforts made to help the player has sadly not worked.



