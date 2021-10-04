PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

Soccer fans set for stadium return as SAFA, health minister to thrash out logistics

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Danny Jordaan (Gallo Images)
Danny Jordaan (Gallo Images)

The Department of Health and the South African Football Association (SAFA) will meet on Friday, 8 October to discuss logistics that will see spectators return to soccer stadiums around South Africa.

The organisation confirmed that minster of health, Joe Phaahla has welcomed the recommendations made by SAFA for fans to return to watch live soccer for the first time since March 2020.

According to the SAFA website, a return of fans would help speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive taking place around the country and boost the informal sector.

Phaahla said the plans to get fans back supporting their favourite teams was a situation everybody wanted.

"This is music in my ears. It is a win-win situation, it will spur all and sundry, the clubs, players and the football business," he said.

"We also want other sectors of the economy to return to normalcy if the majority of the population is vaccinated – sectors such as tourism, restaurants, etc. So I am here to embrace and fully support SAFA’s initiative,.’  

Phaahla added that by South Africans getting vaccinated, life can return to normal.

Danny Jordaan, the president of SAFA reiterated the importance of vaccinations in getting fans back into stadiums around the country. 

SAFA intends to run a pilot project on 12 October when Bafana Bafana face Ethiopia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier where only spectators who have been vaccinated can attend. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safacricket south africa
Fixtures
Wed 15 Sep 21 18:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Marumo Gallants FC
Athlone Stadium, Cape Town
Sat 16 Oct 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Sekhukhune United
Cape Town City FC
Johannesburg
Sat 16 Oct 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
SuperSport Utd
Baroka FC
Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, GT
View More
Results
Sun 03 Oct 21
Mamelodi Sundowns 3
Swallows 0
Sun 03 Oct 21
Golden Arrows 3
Marumo Gallants FC 1
Sun 03 Oct 21
Royal AM 2
Maritzburg United 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
6
5
16
2. SuperSport Utd
6
3
12
3. Royal AM
6
4
12
4. Stellenbosch
6
3
12
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo