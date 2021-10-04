Soccer fans set for stadium return as SAFA, health minister to thrash out logistics

The Department of Health and the South African Football Association (SAFA) will meet on Friday, 8 October to discuss logistics that will see spectators return to soccer stadiums around South Africa.

The organisation confirmed that minster of health, Joe Phaahla has welcomed the recommendations made by SAFA for fans to return to watch live soccer for the first time since March 2020.

According to the SAFA website, a return of fans would help speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive taking place around the country and boost the informal sector.

Phaahla said the plans to get fans back supporting their favourite teams was a situation everybody wanted.

"This is music in my ears. It is a win-win situation, it will spur all and sundry, the clubs, players and the football business," he said.

"We also want other sectors of the economy to return to normalcy if the majority of the population is vaccinated – sectors such as tourism, restaurants, etc. So I am here to embrace and fully support SAFA’s initiative,.’

Phaahla added that by South Africans getting vaccinated, life can return to normal.

Danny Jordaan, the president of SAFA reiterated the importance of vaccinations in getting fans back into stadiums around the country.

SAFA intends to run a pilot project on 12 October when Bafana Bafana face Ethiopia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier where only spectators who have been vaccinated can attend.