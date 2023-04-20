2h ago

Share

Soccer stand-off: PSL to boycott SAFA congress

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Irvin Khoza and his executive committee address the media during the PSL EXCO and press conference at PSL Headquarters on March 16, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Irvin Khoza and his executive committee address the media during the PSL EXCO and press conference at PSL Headquarters on March 16, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Sydney Seshibedi
  • The PSL announced on Thursday that they won't attend the SAFA congress to be held this weekend.
  • The decision was based on the agenda circulated by SAFA to its members for this weekend's events.
  • The PSL's non-appearance only adds to the brewing tension between the country's key football stakeholders. 

A stand-off between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the South African Football Association (SAFA) is brewing, with the former announcing they'll not attend the latter's congress on Sunday.

In announcing they'll skip the congress, the professional football body will also seek to meet with Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa and the president of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe.

In a statement, the PSL said its decision to boycott this weekend's congress, to be held in the East Rand, was based on the agenda circulated by SAFA to its members for this weekend's events.

The PSL's executive committee met on Thursday to discuss the agenda, from where they resolved not to attend the congress on Sunday, and the preceding workshop/indaba on Friday and Saturday.

"The executive committee discussed the agenda circulated by the South African Football Association (SAFA) for a workshop/indaba of the association's regional members, set for the 21/22 April, which is to be followed by an Ordinary SAFA Congress on 23 April," the statement said.

"The executive committee unanimously resolved that the PSL would not attend the workshop/indaba or the Ordinary SAFA Congress."

The PSL's non-appearance at the SAFA event only adds to the brewing tension between the key football stakeholders related to issues like CAF club licensing rules, coaching qualifications, and the status of the Multichoice Diski Challenge from a developmental league perspective.

Timeslive reported that SAFA's top brass of Tebogo Motlanthe (chief executive officer), Danny Jordaan (president) and Walter Steenbok (technical director) want to meet the PSL to discuss the above talking points, which have now proved to be a thorn in what has historically been a tense relationship between the two bodies.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
safapsldanny jordaanirvin khozajohannesburg ­soccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 21 Apr 23 19:30 PM (SAST)
Maritzburg Utd
Maritzburg Utd
Richards Bay
Richards Bay
Harry Gwala Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 22 Apr 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Royal AM
Royal AM
Mbombela Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 22 Apr 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
Cape Town City FC
Cape Town City FC
Orlando Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Tue 18 Apr 23
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC 0
SuperSport United
SuperSport United 0
Wed 12 Apr 23
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC 3
Chippa United
Chippa United 1
Wed 12 Apr 23
Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows 1
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
26
19
62
Team Logo
2. SuperSport United
26
12
44
Team Logo
3. Orlando Pirates
25
13
43
Team Logo
4. Kaizer Chiefs
25
12
41
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo