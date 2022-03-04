Soweto Derby: Sad reality as Pirates, Chiefs ONLY fighting for Champions League spot

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids believes the Soweto Derby still holds the same weight, despite recent years of both clubs not winning trophies regularly.

He does feel that the Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans make the Soweto Derby a spectacle.

Chiefs will travel to Orlando Stadium on Saturday for the DStv Premiership derby against the Buccaneers.

It is a hard pill to swallow for many, but the truth of the matter is that Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been in the shadow of Mamelodi Sundowns in recent years.

On Saturday, the muted Soweto Derby will see no fan access to Orlando Stadium due to the continued Covid-19 regulations.

The country's most prominent football fixture is dying a slow death.

"The supporters make the Soweto Derby and having a full stadium... I've experienced it before and now I have experienced the derby with no atmosphere and it is completely different," Buccaneers co-coach Fadlu Davids told reporters.

"That rivalry, that wanting to win. A derby fever is still there, just the spectacle on the pitch is slightly different.

"A hollow stadium makes it completely different because in the previous derbies you can't hear yourself speak and the players mentality have to come through.

"The small tactical elements that you can now fix with an empty stadium, you can shout to your left fullbacks that is on the opposite side. In the derby, big match temperament is still required, because it is a huge game watched by millions but definitely it has not lost its spark.

"We know once the fans come back, that derby, that spectacle, that event will be back as it was before."

Sundowns' dominance in South Africa's top-flight domestic scene has cast a dark cloud over the Soweto giant, who have have struggled to clinch silverware of any kind.

To put it in perspective, Chiefs will end the current campaign trophy-less for the seventh year, after their early knockouts in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, respectively. Furthermore, as it stands, they are 19 points behind Sundowns on the league table but boast four matches in the pocket.

Pirates are fourth on the log, also 19 points adrift of runaway leaders Sundowns, and have one game in hand. They do, however, have a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 tie against Marumo Gallants next week and still have CAF Confederation Cup commitments.

Their last taste of major silverware glory was the 2020 MTN8 edition under Josef Zinnbauer.

With Sundowns' league gap, all to play for in the league is what has turned out to be a lucrative runner up finish, which will see the team advance to the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League.

It is a sad reality for South African football but more so for Chiefs and Pirates fans, as Sundowns will claim their sixth consecutive league crown in May unless the unthinkable happens in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Davids reckons Chiefs should be challenging Sundowns for league credentials as they have no CAF commitments.

"In relation to Kaizer Chiefs, if you just look at the history, last season they were in the Champions League, and it definitely affected their league form, as they struggled to qualify for top eight in the end," said Davids.

"And the season before, they were quite early out, they didn't have continental football to worry about and they lost the league on the last day.

"On the preparation front, they should be by default, they should be the ones challenging as they only have the league to worry about and since January, they have played three matches and we have played six matches so far.

"We have to be there, we have to take this game, like any other game, yes, it's our direct rival that is fighting for the Champions League spot and we definitely want it.

"It is definitely not a game that you play not to lose, winning the game will give you that advantage, and winning the game will put you up there in the second spot already and that is what we are aiming for," Davids concluded.

Kick-off is at 15:30.