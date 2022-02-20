PSL

Spirited Pirates fall short in Libya, taste first CAF Confed Cup defeat

Bandile Shandu (Gallo)
Bandile Shandu (Gallo)

Orlando Pirates suffered a 3-2 loss in Libya to Al-Ittihad in a thrilling CAF Confederation Cup tie on Sunday.

Bandile Shandu scored both goals for Pirates. 

The result means the Buccaneers have won one and lost one in Group B, which also includes Royal Leopards from Swaziland and Algeria's JS Saoura.

It was captivating contest the ebbed and flowed and wad rich in entertainment and goal-scoring opportunities, but Pirates were on the back foot when Sanad Al Warfal opened the scoring at the Martyrs of February Stadium after just 14 minutes.

Shandu then levelled with his first goal on 28 minutes, only for Pirates to concede just two minutes later to Muad Eisay.

Shandu restored parity with his second strike in the first minute of injury time at the end of the first half, leaving the sides deadlocked at 2-2 after what had been a frantic opening period.

Omar Al Khouja scored what proved to be the winner with 53 minutes on the clock.

Al Khouja may well have put the game beyond doubt on 66 minutes but goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane was equal to the task.

Gabadinho Mhango then come off the bench for Bucs for Zakhele Lepasa with the visitors needing a goal, but his 75th minute shot from the edge of the area was blocked.

The home team became less and less adventurous as they looked to close out the game with time winding down, but there was no let up from Pirates, who threw everything forward in search of a late leveller.

A late Mhango effort was then blocked en route to goal, and that proved to be Pirates' last chance to get anything out of this tie.

