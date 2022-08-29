PSL

Stellies CEO on fan chaos at Danie Craven: 'PSL implemented all necessary security measures'

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
Danie Craven Stadium
Danie Craven Stadium

Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie says that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) were entrusted with covering all security measures for the MTN8 quarter-final clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

It was Stellenbosch's first-ever MTN8 participation following their fourth-place finish in the DStv Premiership that secured their passage for the 2022 edition of the knockout competition.

Chiefs edged the home side 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were deadlocked at 1-1 after extra-time.

However, on matchday, the game was delayed by thirty minutes because of traffic congestion, while fans also forced their way into the stadium, which saw them breaking down fencing to get into the main grandstand.

"The Premier Soccer League, as event organiser of this knockout match, advertised the match as sold out two hours prior and implemented all the necessary security measures for the 15,000 spectators," Benadie said in a statement released on Monday.

"The match was however unfortunately marred by unruly behaviour by the over-excited supporters, causing damage to perimeter fencing, pitch invasions and delays to the match."

Desperate fans without any matchday tickets jumped the fence despite a strong presence of police and security at the arena.

The match was also brought to a stop after Ashely Du Preez equalised for Chiefs as fans broke down fencing and barriers to flood the field in celebrations.

But at the final whistle there was simply no control as fans stormed the pitch while the players and coaching staff of both teams hurried down the tunnel for safety.

Benadie says that there has been no confirmation of any serious harm or injuries to any persons. He also revealed that all parties involved, including both clubs, will meet for a debrief on Thursday, 1 September.

"The Stellenbosch FC would like to sincerely apologise to the law-abiding supporters as well residents in the surrounding areas that were inconvenienced," Benadie said.

"A debrief attended by all parties including the PSL, both clubs, SAPS, municipality and service providers is scheduled for Thursday 1 September to discuss the incidents that occurred inside and outside the stadium before finalising remedial measures to be taken."

Rob Benadie
Statement from Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie

Stellenbosch will be back at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (15:00) against DStv Premiership newbies Richards Bay FC. Meanwhile, Chiefs take on AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on the same day (17:30).

