Steve Komphela drops bombshell, resigns as Golden Arrows head coach

Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)

Steve Komphela has dropped a bombshell by reportedly resigning as head coach of Premiership side Golden Arrows after being strongly linked to a move to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to a report by KickOff, the former Kaizer Chiefs tactician looks set to move to Chloorkop in an assistant coaching capacity to joint-head coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi.

The former hinted to the move on Twitter when sending a teasing tweet to the 53-year old Komphela with the two known to enjoy an extremely close relationship.

"Komphela has resigned as coach, he is heading to Mamelodi Sundowns," a close source was reported to have claimed by KickOff.

