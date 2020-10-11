Steve Komphela drops bombshell, resigns as Golden Arrows head coach

Steve Komphela has dropped a bombshell by reportedly resigning as head coach of Premiership side Golden Arrows after being strongly linked to a move to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
According to a report by KickOff, the former Kaizer Chiefs tactician looks set to move to Chloorkop in an assistant coaching capacity to joint-head coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi.
The former hinted to the move on Twitter when sending a teasing tweet to the 53-year old Komphela with the two known to enjoy an extremely close relationship.
"Komphela has resigned as coach, he is heading to Mamelodi Sundowns," a close source was reported to have claimed by KickOff.
@komphelasteve are you well Sir?— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) October 11, 2020
Ai you always have a comeback ?????? I’m watching Belgium play the 1-3-4-3 and I immediately thought of the principles and movements you once highlighted and how the formation will be used by many other in the future...— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) October 11, 2020