Stuart Baxter beats Kaizer Chiefs to sign Cole Alexander for Odisha FC in India

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter's Indian Super League side Odisha FC have beaten the Amakhosi to the signature of Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander.

Alexander was one of the many top-quality Wits players up for grabs after the club was sold after 99 years in the game. And for many, Chiefs seemed like a natural move for Alexander given his long-time manager Gavin Hunt had gone in that direction.

But the 31-year-old has made the unexpected decision to sign for Odisha on a two-year deal and Baxter, who led Chiefs to their last PSL title back in 2014/2015, was delighted to have got his man.

"We are delighted to secure Cole to our squad. I have worked with Cole with Bafana and he brings a combination of high energy, character, and quality. His personality will enrich our squad environment and I am sure he will be popular among our fans," said the former Bafana mentor.

Alexander expressed, “I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and play in the Indian Super League for the first time. It will be really great to play under Coach Stuart Baxter again and I can’t wait to meet my team-mates.

“I am very excited and looking forward to the season ahead. I have heard a lot about the special fans that the Club has and though they will not be in the stadiums with us this year, we will carry them in our hearts and try and make them proud. I hope we can achieve something special at Odisha FC in the upcoming seasons.”

