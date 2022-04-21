Stuart Baxter, Kaizer Chiefs reach mutual agreement to part ways 'with immediate effect'

Kaizer Chiefs have shocked the South African football fraternity by announcing the departure of head coach Stuart Baxter after just 10 months in charge since returning for a second stint at Naturena.

In June 2021, Baxter inked a two-year deal until 2023 with the option of a two-year extension as he looked to bring back the glory days for the Glamour Boys.

But it was not meant to be.

Chiefs confirmed that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard would oversee first team duties for the remainder of the season while the club search for Baxter's replacement.

"After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect." a statement on the club website read on Thursday evening.

In his second spell with Kaizer Chiefs, Baxter has led the team in 23 matches (excluding 3 league matches in December 2021). He managed to win 9 matches, draw 6 and lost 8 of the games. The team managed to score 25 goals and concede 23 during that time.

Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team for the remainder of the season, starting with the next match against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, 23 April 2022.

We wish him well in the future.

The club will make further announcements in due course."

The 68-year-old was previously in charge of the club between 2012 and 2015.

During that first spell, the former Bafana Bafana mentor picked up four major titles, the last time Amakhosi celebrated any silverware.

On his return to the club, Baxter replaced Gavin Hunt, who Chiefs sacked following a dismal domestic campaign during the 2020/21 season.

After leaving Chiefs in 2015, Baxter went on to coach SuperSport United, Bafana Bafana and India, where Odisha FC fired him for making inappropriate comments about rape.

Chiefs currently occupy fourth position in the DStv Premiership, with seven matches remaining and are desperate to claim a second-place finish. Current league champions Mamelodi Sundowns are seven points away from securing their sixth consecutive title.

On Saturday, Amakhosi return to action and will be in the Mother City taking on Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Kick-off is at 17:00.