58m ago

Stuart Baxter still in search of his best defensive combo ahead of Soweto Derby

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter during the Soweto Derby press conference. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter admitted that he hasn't settled on his best defensive and midfield combinations.
  • With S'fiso Hlanti injured at left-back, Baxter will have to find a new defensive combination for Saturday's Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.
  • Baxter also said he's happy to entertain the thoughts and opinions of passionate football people.

S'fiso Hlanti's unexpected and long-term injury has raised a question that's been trending in footballing circles: Has Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter settled on his best defensive back four?

The short answer from the Scotsman at Thursday's Soweto Derby press conference was no, but Hlanti's absence because of a ruptured Achilles tendon means he needs to press one of his more under-utilised left-backs into service for Saturday's Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.

Baxter said he still had internal question marks about certain combinations and wondered whether it would be a good idea to introduce a new combination in a big game like Saturday's one.

"We've looked at a number of combinations and we also looked at others and asked if whether the time is right?"  Baxter said.

"We've got the injury to S'fiso and we realise that we have to make a change, but you also look at how many changes do you want to make?

"Do you want to make changes going into a big game like this or do you want to wait? All of those things are based on what's seen at training, a performance off the bench and the confidence of a player play a role in me making a final decision.

"I haven't made a decision on what our best back four is, or our best central midfield."

Baxter's choice of defenders and midfielders, especially the inclusion of Daniel Cardoso in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Stellenbosch FC left several Chiefs fans wondering whether he knows what works for him or not.

While coaches generally don't take their coaching and selection cue from outsiders, Baxter said he had no issues entertaining the thoughts and opinions of passionate football people, so long as the respect remained mutual.

"If you get all the PSL coaches here and pick a Pirates or Chiefs team, even though as coaches, we have a greater understanding of our jobs, it wouldn't be the same," Baxter said.

"That's what's wonderful in football and I have no problem in people not agreeing with me and I love that supporters show the passion and they get involved.

"If people don't agree with my selections, that's ok. What I will do is that I'll give my opinion, which they don't have to agree with, but I hope they'll respect it because I work more with the players than anybody else."

