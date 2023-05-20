Sun sets on Sundowns' CAF Champions League as own goal secures Wydad's ticket to final

At Loftus Versfeld

Mamelodi Sundowns were left rue another missed CAF Champions League chance when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club.

The result meant Sundowns were eliminated on the away goals rule after last week's first leg was a goalless draw.

Wydad, will have a two-legged final against Egypt's Al-Ahly next month to defend their title while Sundowns are again left to reflect what could have been.

Mamelodi Sundowns were left to rue what could have been when their 2-2 draw against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club saw them exit the CAF Champions League yet again, but this time, at the semi-final stage.

Carrying the hopes of a football nation that's serially underdelivered at club continental level, Sundowns had done the hard work by not conceding a goal in Casablanca last week.

Despite goals from Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile, they were cancelled out by headers from Ayoub el-Amloud and painfully, Mothobi Mvala, who turned the ball into his own net.

Mvala's goal knocked the stuffing out of his team mates properly and they simply couldn't raise themselves to find the winner a game of such high quality so deserved.

It not only robbed one of the best games, if not the best game of football played in South Africa this season of a grandstand finish, but it robbed Sundowns of a chance to get into the CAF Champions League final for the first time since 2016.

This was the trophy Sundowns really craved and in playing within themselves in the mid-week draw against Maritzburg United in their coronation game, they went all out for this one.

Except, they were up against the defending champions who were far above the quality available and offered in the league and it showed when it truly mattered.

Where Sundowns fluffed countless opportunities, Wydad scored from two half-chances and locked down the game when it mattered.

When all is said and done, it's another continental failure not just for Sundowns, but for South African football as a whole.

This was a game, outside of offering a few chances here and there, Sundowns owned for large swathes, but made crucial mistakes that were capitalised on by their experienced opponents.

Their fans, who were understandably conspicuous by their absence on Tuesday, took full advantage of obtaining free tickets by dressing up in yellow.

They came out in full force and yellowed up the blue seating at 416 Kirkness Street, a sight and feeling that was unnerving for the visitors.

However, it was Sundowns who had the first moment of the yips, with Ronwen Williams forced into making a save as early as the first minute.

It was a punch that jolted Sundowns into life and gradually, they went about their business of dismantling Wydad's low defensive block.

It was hard work and Sundowns had to wait until the 14th minute through Teboho Mokoena, who forced an excellent save from Wydad goalkeeper Youssef el-Motie, who was to have the busiest of afternoons.

He was called into action two minutes later when Siphelele Mkhulise broke away from the Wydad defence and tested him with a shot that he saved well.

There's a reason why Wydad aren't just defending champions, but five-time consecutive semi-finalists, something they showed in the 19th minute when they nearly scored.

Speedy winger Mohammed Ounnajem beat the Sundowns defence, but was reeled in by Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Williams.

Sundowns again woke up and should have scored twice in the 21st minute and 24th minutes, but Shalulile somehow fluffed his lines.

His first chance when he latched onto Aubrey Modiba's cross was well saved and later, when he was put through by Thapelo Morena, he couldn't get to the ball with just El-Motie to contend with.

The raft of chances continued to come for Sundowns, with Mokoena having 28th-minute shot saved by El-Motie while his 38th minute shot went narrowly wide of El-Motie's net.

Williams was again called into action in the 40th-minute when he saved Ounnajem's free kick, from where Sundowns fluffed two chances on the stroke of half-time.

The profligacy continued until the 50th minute when Themba Zwane scored from just outside the box, but the hosts inexplicably went into their shell.

Shalulile had a 62nd minute shot that was well saved my El-Motie, but the visitors then came into their own.

Noticing that Sundowns had a weakness on their right hand flank, they hammered down that side consistently.

Zouheir el-Moutaraji asked two questions of Williams in the 66th and 71st minutes, but from the result corner and cross, Loftus was silenced.

El-Moutaraji's cross was met by El-Amloud's head and the ball beat Williams to the bottom right-hand corner.

A raft of changes was made by Sundowns, but Shalulile made up for his fluffed chances when he scored in the 79th minute after tapping in Modiba's cross.

The crowd was alive again, but not for long as Mvala inexplicably nodded in Attiat el-Idriss's freekick in the 83rd minute.

The goal deflated Sundowns significantly for they couldn't offer an attacking threat for the remaining six minutes, along with the seven optional minutes that were added.

Wydad played the perfect continental game where they kept the hosts pinned down deep in their half and wasted time in a way only North African teams can do so.

When the final whistle went, El-Motie not only ran towards the small group of supporters that had come along, but also caught the bottles flung at him by irate Sundowns supporters.

After all, it was his efforts that not only gave Wydad a chance to defend their title, but condemned Sundowns to another empty CAF Champions League campaign.