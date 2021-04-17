PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi recommended Benni McCarthy for AmaZulu job

TEAMtalk media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Benni McCarthy (Gallo Images)
Benni McCarthy (Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he advised AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu to sign Benni McCarthy as the KwaZulu-Natal club's head coach.

McCarthy has hit his stride with Usuthu in recent months as the KwaZulu-Natal outfit are currently on a six-game winning streak in the DStv Premiership.

Mngqithi has revealed that he was the one who recommended that AmaZulu give the Bafana Bafana legend a chance as the first-team coach.

"Speak to the boss of AmaZulu and ask him who recommended Benni," Mngqithi told reporters, as quoted by The Citizen.

"We have got a really good talking relationship, and we are close to each other. My wish is to see those who are showing signs of commitment and passion succeeding.

"South Africa needs coaches, Mandla has stamped his authority, and what Benni is doing with AmaZulu, I am more than impressed. Even Benni might not even know that I am the one who recommended him."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mamelodi sundownsdstv premiershippslbenni mccarthymanqoba mngqithisoccer
Fixtures
Sun 18 Apr 21 18:30 PM (SAST)
Orlando Pirates
Maritzburg United
Orlando Stadium
Tue 20 Apr 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
Chippa United
Baroka
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Tue 20 Apr 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Bloemfontein Celtic
Swallows
Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium
View More
Results
Thu 15 Apr 21
Baroka 1
Kaizer Chiefs 1
Wed 14 Apr 21
TS Galaxy 0
Orlando Pirates 0
Mon 12 Apr 21
Chippa United 1
Mamelodi Sundowns 2
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
20
13
46
2. AmaZulu
22
11
40
3. Golden Arrows
22
9
38
4. Swallows
21
8
36
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo