Sundowns coach Mngqithi defends risky fan-walk after pitch invasion: 'I had to be grateful'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said it was necessary for him to be amongst the crowd after their Nedbank Cup final success on Saturday.

Sundowns secured the domestic treble through their 2-1 win against Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday.

There was a pitch invasion after the final whistle, but Mngqithi then joined the Sundowns fans after the trophy presentation.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi said leaving the safety of the team to join the throngs of the crowds that invaded the field after the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday was a necessity for him.

Sundowns clinched their sixth title with a 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants after extra-time, but after Masixole Bambiso blew the final whistle, there was a pitch invasion that delayed the trophy presentation.

The invasion itself was harmless as the fans didn't damage anything, but it showed up the inadequate security and policing at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Phokeng.

Just after the trophy presentation, Mngqithi then left the team and walked around the stadium with a throng of fans asking for selfies.

Mngqithi, who won the DStv Premiership coach of the year award alongside colleague Rhulani Mokwena, said he needed to have a show of gratitude for the fans who supported them all season



"I felt it was necessary for me to do so as the leader of the technical team, especially after the bad situation on the pitch," Mngqithi said.



"Leaving the stadium without saying thank you, we realised it's been a hard season and at times, they would come to the stadium and be outside and bang their drum and sing in support.

"So for us to win the treble and leave the stadium without thanking them for their support, it wouldn't have been fair from my side.

"That's why I took the initiative to do what I did, even though it would have been dangerous for someone else to do so.

"Anything could have happened, but it was important for us to show the value they add for the club."

Mngqithi said them winning the treble wasn't just a show of dominance, but their better ability of finishing their chances than other teams.

In their 30 league games, Sundown scored 56 goals, the most and conceded 24, the least in the campaign.

In the Nedbank Cup, they scored 19 and conceded two and in the MTN8, they scored seven and conceded three.

Mngqithi said the inability to finish hasn't been just costly for them, but for all South African teams, especially the ones competing in CAF competitions.

"You could say we're dominant, but a problem we face, just like most teams in South Africa, is finishing," Mngqithi said.

"We miss a lot of chances. Orlando Pirates would have won the CAF Confederations Cup if they converted their chances.

"We could have continued in the Champions League if it wasn't for missed chances. You can survive in the Premier Soccer League with missed chances.

"In the Champions League, you miss a handful of chances, but the opposition gets two chances and they finish them off."



