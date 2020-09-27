Absa Premiership

Sundowns confirm acquisition of former Bidvest Wits trio

Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 Bidvest Wits Training at the Sturrock Park, Johannesburg on the 20 March 2020
Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signings of former Bidvest Wits trio Gift Motupa, Haashim Domingo and Ricardo Goss.

It takes Downs' number of new signings to six, having already brought in George Maluleka, Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala.

Wits were recently sold to Limpopo-based Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and now a large chunk of their first team have joined the likes of Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

Motupa reveals the chance to play CAF Champions League football was simply too good to turn down.

"It is a great feeling to join Mamelodi Sundowns, I am feeling happy and proud. They have been doing well for the past five years," Motupa told the club's official website.

"I’m looking forward to doing well for myself, the club and the fans and what attracted me is that the club is always winning trophies every season and also they play in the CAF Champions League."

